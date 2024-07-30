NFC Notes: Alvin Kamara, Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles noted they are working on an extension with OT Tristan Wirfs in “good faith” and Wirfs won’t be doing any teamwork while they negotiate. (Rick Stroud)

Wirfs recalled his conversation with Bowles about limited participation while they discuss a deal and reiterated his desire to come to an agreement. (Greg Auman)

Wirfs cites the career-ending injury to C Ryan Jensen in camp two years ago as to why he’s limiting himself to non-contact portions until he has a new contract. (Stroud)

Panthers

Panthers RB Rashaad Penny has dealt with injuries since entering the league as a first-round draft pick with the Seahawks. When healthy, he has proven that he can be a playmaker and even feels he can be a top running back in the NFL. However, he wound up being placed on the retired list on Tuesday.

“I’ve always believed in myself, knowing my capabilities,” Penny told Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. “I think everybody else knows that when I’m healthy, I’m probably, like, a top running back in the league. I know my place. I know what I can do. So I just keep striving from there. I know football — what we do as a running back group — it’s all about who got the hot hand, who can stay healthy, available at the same time. So it’s just being a part of the same group and feeding off each other. I think that’s the No. 1 thing.”

Saints

While mentioning he doesn’t like speaking publically on player contracts, Saints GM Mickey Loomis said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio that RB Alvin Kamara “wants to be with the Saints” and that he wants Kamara to play for the team with the hopes that things will eventually work out regarding his contract.

Saints HC Dennis Allen said OL Nick Saldiveri left Monday with a calf injury. (John Hendrix)

Allen also noted DE Chase Young was fully cleared for participation by doctors and they will ease him back to a full workload. (Katherine Terrell)

was fully cleared for participation by doctors and they will ease him back to a full workload. (Katherine Terrell) Regarding CB Marshon Lattimore‘s hip flexor injury, Allen responded: “It’s concerning but I’m not losing a lot of sleep over it right now.” (Matthew Paras)