NFC Notes: Andy Dalton, Derek Carr, Cardinals, Panthers, Saints

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon feels that TE Trey McBride has become one of the league’s premier tight ends.

“He’s not a one-trick pony,” Gannon said, via the team’s website. “He’s really good in the run game, and … he’s a three-level guy. He can beat you first level, second level and third level. Then in my opinion, where I think he’s really elite is with the ball in his hands. He’s got a knack for knowing when to cover the ball up, when to stiff-arm, when to hurdle guys, when to cut back, when to lower his shoulder and when to split two. He’s a tough tackle and he’s fast. He plays with really good balance and really good control. He is a big guy, so he is hard to bring down, (and) pair that with those other athletic traits and he is a big-time weapon.”

Panthers

Panthers QB Andy Dalton confirmed that he was healthy enough to play last week after being involved in a car accident.

“I felt like I could go,” Dalton said, via PFT. “For him, he wanted to give me another week of rest which definitely won’t be a bad thing.”

Saints

The Saints are getting QB Derek Carr back from his oblique injury for Week 9 amidst New Orleans’ six-game losing streak. Carr doesn’t believe he’s the team’s savior but remains confident in his abilities to help turn things around.

“I am no savior,” Carr said, via NFL.com. “I am here to be a great leader and to be a great teammate and to do my job the best of my ability. Do I feel confident in what I can do? Absolutely. I feel confident in what I can do. I feel confident in what I can bring to our team. And that’s exciting. But to save us or anything like that, that’s not me.”

Carr wants to bring energy and encouragement back to the team.

“I’m going to come in and do what my guys expect me to do: bring energy, bring effort, like I said, be a great teammate,” Carr said. “Encourage our guys, get everybody on the same page, lock in the details, hold each other accountable. What do we got nine weeks that are promised to us, right? Or 10. Whatever week this is. There’s just a full commitment from myself to our guys.”

Carr added he plans on being extra focused on the details and holding people accountable.

“When I get back, I’m going to be a psychopath,” Carr said. “I’m going to be crazy about the details and everything because we only get one shot at this. So, I don’t have any promises or anything except that I’ll promise great effort and promise long nights and early mornings to make sure we are at our best.”