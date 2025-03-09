NFC Notes: Ashton Jeanty, Deebo Samuel, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants Combine Meetings

Commanders

Commanders WR Deebo Samuel tweeted that his weight was actually at 225 after Tim Kawakami reported he had weight issues during his time with the 49ers.

Commanders WR Deebo Samuel tweeted that his weight was actually at 225 after Tim Kawakami reported he had weight issues during his time with the 49ers.

on re-signing with Washington: “You always want to be in a place where they want you and I think we got unfinished business.” (JP Finlay) Wagner was not shy about his love for the organization: “I just love what we’re building here. I love the team. I feel like this is the place. You always want to be in a place where they want you to be here and they accept you. And I feel like we have unfinished business to do.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

On new teammate WR Deebo Samuel : “Being his teammate, I’m excited. I look forward to what he brings to our team.” (Finlay)

: “Being his teammate, I’m excited. I look forward to what he brings to our team.” (Finlay) Wagner was adamant about remaining with the Commanders and didn’t even consider any other teams: “This is where I wanted to be. This is who I wanted to play for.” (Jhabvala)

Wagner expressed his content playing for HC Dan Quinn because of the “belief he has in me and what I have left. No matter where you’re at in your career, whether a rookie or a veteran, having someone that believes in you and cares about you will always help your growth.” (John Keim)

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t believe that the team will look to fill needs in free agency and will continue to look to the draft to build the team.

“I don’t think aggressive is the right word,” Jones said, via PFT. “I’m not looking at free agency as a place to fill voids.”

Although Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty has been a popular mock draft selection to the Cowboys due to their need at the position, The Athletic’s Saad Yousef believes the team would be more than content to trade back and select another running back since this class is deep at the position. Dallas needs extra draft capital, and they could potentially restock their war chest by moving down in the draft order.

Giants

Per MLFootball, Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart had an official combine meeting with the Giants.

had an official combine meeting with the Giants. Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson had a formal combine interview with New York, according to Art Stapleton.

had a formal combine interview with New York, according to Art Stapleton. The Giants had a formal meeting with Texas DT Alfred Collins. (Ryan Fowler)