NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Jeff Ulbrich, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield refuted MVP talks and said that his focus is on continuing the success his team has had early on in the season.

“It’s Week 6,” Mayfield said, via ESPN. “So, got a big one next week. It’s awesome to have support, don’t get me wrong. But we’re just getting started.”

Bucs WR Sterling Shepard, Mayfield’s college teammate, admitted that he was in awe of his 44-yard scramble and forgot to block downfield.

“It was unreal. And you know what? I caught myself watching a little too much. I should have [gone] to go block somebody,” Shepard said. “I’m just so proud of him in the way that he’s playing.”

Shepard credited Mayfield for his resiliency not only on the field but throughout his career when he had to fight his way back into a starting role.

“It means a lot,” Shepard said. “He was bouncing around a bit there — he couldn’t really find a home. And that just shows you [what can happen] when somebody believes in you and has confidence in you — that gives you confidence on game day, and he’s playing with a bunch of confidence. We all believe in him, and I’m just happy for his situation here. I’m looking forward to all the special things that he’s going to do this season.”

Falcons

Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich said the team’s defense is very coachable, and they want to learn how to correct or minimize their flaws.

“There are some groups that you shine a light on some of the flaws or some of the deficiencies or some of the things we’re struggling with, and there’s a level of sensitivity,” Ulbrich said, via the team’s website. “Whereas this group is not that group. They want to know where they’re struggling. They want to know where they can get better. They want to be challenged and held to a standard. It makes it really fun to come to work every day working with these guys because they want to be coached, they want to be developed, they want to be the best of the league.”

Ulbrich’s unit rushed more than five players more than any other team in the league, although he said he prefers to generate pressure from four rushers.

“I want us to rely on our front four to win and do their thing and play coverage behind it,” he continued. “But right now, we’re just not quite there yet.”

By contrast, Ulbrich rushed a league low 17.4% when he was the defensive coordinator for the Jets.

“I’d really like to get to that,” he said. “When you get guys that can win one on ones, the athletic quarterbacks, the mobile quarterbacks, they become less of an issue. When you can get really creative on your back end, you don’t have to sacrifice the back end and the coverage and some of those principles because you’ve got to bring that fifth element. It can make it really hard on offenses, and that’s where eventually I’d like to get to with this group.”

Panthers

Panthers TE Tommy Tremble said the vibes around the organization are different this year, and the team has positive momentum sitting at .500.

“The momentum in the building, the feeling in the building is different,” Tremble said, via NY Times. “And everyone can feel that.”

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn didn’t travel with Cowboys WR George Pickens, who had a monster game. Panthers CB Mike Jackson lined up against him most of the game, whom Horn says he has the utmost confidence in.

“I spoke to the coaches about it on the sideline, just saying that last drive I’d go to (Pickens) because he was getting a lot of the targets,” Horn said. “But Mike’s the same guy who led the team in PBU’s last year. … We’ve got all the confidence in the world in Mike. He’s a helluva player. It’s just the National Football League. You can find the best of the best corners can get scarred up sometimes.”

Horn learned from his rookie season not to get too excited about early-season success.

“I don’t really look at the numbers or where we’re at. We started 3-0 my rookie year and I forgot where we ended, but it wasn’t good,” Horn said. “You’ve gotta refocus every week, win or loss. Try to get better from the tape and be ready to execute the next Sunday.”