NFC Notes: Bears, Cowboys, Giants

Bears

When appearing on ESPN's Kap & J-Hood show, Bears GM Ryan Poles was asked about Darnell Wright being able to play left or right tackle. Poles responded that they are continuing to have conversations about changes to the offensive line's alignment, via Courtney Cronin.

Poles mentioned they want to see how second-round OL Ozzy Trapilo looks at left tackle, along with examining Braxton Jones and Kiran Amegadjie at the position. Poles feels its important to identify their best five linemen ahead of training camp: "Whatever we settle on, especially when we're going into training camp, it's going to be really important to stick with that and be as consistent as possible … our mindset is wherever we end up settling going into training camp, we'd like to be as stable as possible so we're not flipping guys left and right."

Cowboys

Before taking G Tyler Booker with the 12th overall pick, DE Shemar Stewart thought he was going to Dallas because of their pre-draft meetings, but ended up falling to the Bengals.

“No. When Dallas picked Tyler, I was very happy for him. That’s my dog,” Stewart said, via the team’s website. “I’ve known him since high school. I’m not a hater. Kudos. I’m happy for him and excited. It was just a shock, I was like, ‘OK, I think this is where I’m going, for sure.’ But everything happens for a reason, and I feel like God put me here for a reason.”

Giants

The Giants drafted Toledo DE Darius Alexander in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Alexander said his official visit with the organization went great and got good reviews from his former teammate, LB Dyontae Johnson, about the team.

“The visit was great,” Alexander said, via GiantsWire. “The visit was awesome. When I got there I loved it. My teammate (inside linebacker) Dyontae Johnson, he plays there, so me and him talked about it a little bit.”

Alexander said he had “wonderful” meetings with DL coach Andre Patterson and assistant DL coach Bryan Cox.

“The meeting with Coach Dre (defensive line coach Andre Patterson) and Coach Cox (assistant defensive line coach Bryan Cox) was wonderful. I got to go in there and talk to them guys about ball and everything and just what I could do better as a player, and then after the meeting, Coach Dre told me, ‘Hey, if you’re still on that board and I can get my hands on you, I’m coming to get you’ and he came and got me, so I’m excited.”