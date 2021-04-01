NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Lions

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News writes that while the Lions likely don’t view RT Tyrell Crosby as a long-term starter, he’s looking like the Week 1 starter at this point.

Vikings

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer explained that they really felt they needed to invest in the defense based on how poorly things went on that side of the ball last year.

“When we looked at the defense after the season, evaluated it, it was pretty barren in there,” Zimmer said, via NFL.com. “So we had to address that. Honestly, at the end of the season, I was pretty down in the dumps when I kept looking at the depth chart and knowing what kind of salary cap space we had. Like I said, Rob (Brzezinski) and Rick (Spielman) have done an unbelievable job doing that, and they’ve got me rejuvenated with the guys they’ve brought in.”

Zimmer said he hasn’t spoken to DE Danielle Hunter, but he’s been communicating with co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson and is sending videos of his personal workouts: “He’s talked to Andre I have not talked to him. He’s been sending back videos of his workouts & they’re very, very impressive. So we’re excited to get him back… Great team guy… One of the best people that I’ve been around in (NFL).” (Chris Tomasson)

