NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Per Matt Miller, Bears HC Matt Nagy was spotted at Ohio State QB Justin Fields ‘ second pro day.

was spotted at Ohio State QB ‘ second pro day. Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap points out that the Bears have the eighth-most workout bonuses in the NFL with potentially $1.2 million in commitments. A number of teams have announced that they don’t plan to attend the voluntary workouts next month, even though some players have these bonuses in their contracts.

Lions

Lions promoted Caio Brighenti from Football Analytics Assistant to Analyst of Football Information. (Seth Walder)

Packers

According to Rob Demovsky, the Packers have 16 players due workout bonuses this offseason including:

Vikings

According to Chris Tomasson, the Vikings have “sent out some feelers” on free-agent TE MyCole Pruitt but “nothing is close” at this point in time.

but “nothing is close” at this point in time. Vikings DT Michael Pierce called sitting out the 2020 season and early glimpse of retirement from the NFL: “It was interesting. It was an early snapshot of retiring for me. … First time I was technically unemployed.” (Tomasson)

called sitting out the 2020 season and early glimpse of retirement from the NFL: “It was interesting. It was an early snapshot of retiring for me. … First time I was technically unemployed.” (Tomasson) Pierce added that he is currently at his playing weight of 335-340 pounds: “[I am] right where I want to be.” (Tomasson)

The Vikings announced they have added Robert Steeples as an assistant special teams coach and Marquis Johnson as an assistant special teams coach. (Twitter)