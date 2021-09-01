NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

While Bears RB Damien Williams has a pretty different skillset from RB Tarik Cohen , ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes Chicago could use Williams in some similar ways as a change of pace while Cohen is out.

Lions

The Lions elected to cut both kickers Randy Bullock and Zane Gonzalez on Tuesday. HC Dan Campbell said they are interested in “a couple of guys” and are waiting to see how things play out.

“We’re going to go for two a lot,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “No, look it’s a good question. We’ve got our eyes on a couple of guys and we’ll see where this thing goes. Until we know exactly what we’re going to do, I’m just going to reserve that right now. We had a competition and we’re going to wait and see where this thing plays out at.”

Detroit ultimately claimed former Browns and Bengals K Austin Seibert off waivers.

Packers

Per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst liked what he saw out of QB Jordan Love this preseason: “I thought he had a fantastic camp. I really did. … I thought we saw the growth we needed to see.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer commented on the trade addition of TE Chris Herndon, who will replace Irv Smith after his knee injury.

“He was kind of a guy that was kind of pretty good in most areas — decent blocker, pretty good hands, runs decent,” Zimmer said via NFL Media. “So, of all the tight ends we looked at, he was the one that we thought was the best option.”

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reports Vikings WR Chad Beebe will need foot surgery and will be out for “several months.”

will need foot surgery and will be out for “several months.” Cronin also reports LB Anthony Barr is still dealing with a knee injury and is limited to individual work.

is still dealing with a knee injury and is limited to individual work. Vikings TE Tyler Conklin said his hamstring injury is “as minor as it can be” and is feeling “really good today.” (Cronin)

said his hamstring injury is “as minor as it can be” and is feeling “really good today.” (Cronin) To facilitate Herndon’s trade, New York paid him a $1.4 million signing bonus. The Vikings will only pay him a $920,000 minimum salary. (Tom Pelissero)

Vikings S Harrison Smith‘s four-year extension includes a $9.579 million signing bonus, $14.179 million fully guaranteed at signing, another $25.129 million guaranteed by March 2022, and a final $26.379 million guaranteed by March 2023. (Cronin)