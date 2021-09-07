NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson lists Bears WR Darnell Mooney as a potential breakout player in 2021, as the speedy 2020 fifth-round pick has been drawing rave reviews all summer.
- Bears HC Matt Nagy said he wants to “stay positive” with WR Breshad Perriman and first wants him to learn the playbook. (Pro Football Talk)
Lions
- ESPN’s Eric Woodyard lists Lions CB Jeff Okudah as a potential breakout player in 2021, as the staff has put a lot of emphasis on getting the 2020 No. 3 overall pick to a spot where he can not think as much and just play to his talent level.
- Lions HC Dan Campbell said RB D’Andre Swift and DT Michael Brockers will play on Sunday against the 49ers. (Dave Birkett)
Packers
Packers P Corey Bojorquez was caught off-guard when he was traded from the Rams to the Packers this offseason. Bojorquez, who was not offered a restricted free-agent tender by the Bills, was later signed by the Rams this offseason to compete with veteran P Johnny Hekker.
“Honestly, I had no idea,” Bojorquez said, via SI.com’s Bill Huber. “It would’ve been nice to stay, just for the fact I’m from that area and who doesn’t like a new stadium? But, really, I had no idea. Johnny’s a four-time All-Pro, one of the best punters to ever play, so trying to beat him for a job is dang near impossible. You need to have perfect games. Going into it, I was just trying to keep my focus on doing better than I did last year, which I feel like I’ve been doing and showing. Things worked out pretty nice.”
- ESPN’s Rob Demovsky lists Packers RB AJ Dillon as a potential breakout player in 2021, as he’s poised to get significantly more touches than he did last season as a rookie.
Vikings
- ESPN’s Courtney Cronin lists Vikings TE Tyler Conklin as a potential breakout player in 2021, as injuries have made him the No. 1 option on the depth chart in a contract year.
- On the team’s first depth chart, Vikings DE D.J. Wonnum is listed as a starter ahead of DE Stephen Weatherly. (Chris Tomasson)
