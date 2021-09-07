NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson lists Bears WR Darnell Mooney as a potential breakout player in 2021, as the speedy 2020 fifth-round pick has been drawing rave reviews all summer.

Bears HC Matt Nagy said he wants to "stay positive" with WR Breshad Perriman and first wants him to learn the playbook. (Pro Football Talk)

Lions

ESPN’s Eric Woodyard lists Lions CB Jeff Okudah as a potential breakout player in 2021, as the staff has put a lot of emphasis on getting the 2020 No. 3 overall pick to a spot where he can not think as much and just play to his talent level.

Lions HC Dan Campbell said RB D'Andre Swift and DT Michael Brockers will play on Sunday against the 49ers. (Dave Birkett)

Packers

Packers P Corey Bojorquez was caught off-guard when he was traded from the Rams to the Packers this offseason. Bojorquez, who was not offered a restricted free-agent tender by the Bills, was later signed by the Rams this offseason to compete with veteran P Johnny Hekker.

“Honestly, I had no idea,” Bojorquez said, via SI.com’s Bill Huber. “It would’ve been nice to stay, just for the fact I’m from that area and who doesn’t like a new stadium? But, really, I had no idea. Johnny’s a four-time All-Pro, one of the best punters to ever play, so trying to beat him for a job is dang near impossible. You need to have perfect games. Going into it, I was just trying to keep my focus on doing better than I did last year, which I feel like I’ve been doing and showing. Things worked out pretty nice.”

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky lists Packers RB AJ Dillon as a potential breakout player in 2021, as he’s poised to get significantly more touches than he did last season as a rookie.

Vikings

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin lists Vikings TE Tyler Conklin as a potential breakout player in 2021, as injuries have made him the No. 1 option on the depth chart in a contract year.

On the team's first depth chart, Vikings DE D.J. Wonnum is listed as a starter ahead of DE Stephen Weatherly. (Chris Tomasson)