NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears’ WR Allen Robinson is set to become a free agent and knows that he will be coveted during this offseason. He doesn’t rule out a return to Chicago but knows that the money must be right regardless of where he chooses to go.

“At this point, I’d pretty much be open to everything on the table,” Robinson said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I’m not 100 percent sure what will happen in the next coming weeks as far as being a free agent and things like that, but as everything stands today, I definitely will open to everything on the table.”

Lions

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports mentions that multiple league sources expect the Lions to franchise tag WR Kenny Golladay .

. La Canfora says Golladay’s relationship with the organization “got rocky” under former HC Matt Patricia and people around the league could see the Lions trading him after using the franchise tag in order to obtain more draft picks.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated believes the Lions will try to re-sign WR Kenny Golladay to an extension but doesn’t expect them to consider the franchise tag given it would cost around $16 million.

Vikings

The main impetus for the Vikings promoting QB coach Klint Kubiak to offensive coordinator was to keep as much familiarity around QB Kirk Cousins as possible, as Minnesota has hitched their wagon to Cousins and this offense for better or worse. But Kubiak said part of his job is to help Cousins be able to continue to grow and progress.

“Certainly he’s a main leader on our offense and we want him to be comfortable. But I know Kirk and just like any other player, they don’t want to be too comfortable,” Kubiak said via Craig Peters of the team website. “You’ve got to challenge them to get the best out of them, and he’s no different. I think that’s certainly why he’s had so much success to this point of his career, is he wants a challenge. And we’re going to be familiar in our scheme, we’re going to be familiar with the faces around the building. But it’s certainly a challenge to me and our coaching staff to define new challenges for all position groups in order to have them respond and for us to all become great and to get to where we want to get to.”