NFC Notes: Bears LT Competition, Lions Injuries, Vikings, Jordan Addison

Bears
- Bears GM Ryan Poles says LT Braxton Jones and TE Colston Loveland are ready to return and will be ramped up to full go in camp. (Kevin Fishbain)
- Bears HC Ben Johnson mentioned he wants QB Caleb Williams to complete 70 percent of his passes this season. (Scott Bair)
- Johnson mentioned that the left tackle job is an open competition between Jones, Kiran Amegadjie and Ozzy Trapilo, with Jones having the leg up due to experience. (Courtney Cronin)
- Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds received praise from DC Dennis Allen: “I’m anticipating him being an exceptional playmaker for us. He’s got size, he’s got range, he’s got speed. … Look, it’s hard to throw over him. … That was a good start, but we’ve got a long way to go.” (Kevin Fishbain)
Lions
- Per Jordan Schultz, Detroit CB Terrion Arnold left practice on Thursday with a strained calf. Schultz adds the team plans to be cautious before letting him return.
- Lions HC Dan Campbell said DT Levi Onwuzurike‘s ACL injury “crept up” after the season and that he dealt with soreness before determining that surgery was the best option. (Colton Pouncy)
- Lions LT Taylor Decker has continued to rehab his shoulder, noting: “It was something that needed to be addressed so we took another look at it.” (Eric Woodyard)
- Lions LB Alex Anzalone says he wants to “retire a Lion” but is surprised that his contract situation wasn’t handled sooner. (Eric Woodyard)
Vikings
- Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell mentioned that OT Christian Darrisaw, G Will Fries and WR Rondale Moore aren’t on the PUP list to start training camp: “I want to highlight the work they did the summer, to put themselves in position to be on the grass in different capacities.” (Ben Goessling)
- Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said he has had “great dialogue” with the agent of S Josh Metellus, and believes that he will participate in training camp. (Kevin Seifert)
- The Vikings have been in communication with the NFL about WR Jordan Addison‘s legal situation and have planned for a potential suspension. (Seifert)
- O’Connell mentioned that Darrisaw will begin camp being limited, and Fries is fully recovered from his broken ankle and will also need to ramp back up in a conditioning sense. (Seifert)
- Vikings WR Jordan Addison spoke on potentially facing discipline from the NFL for his 2024 DUI citation: “Everything is out of my control right now, but whatever the league’s got for me, I’ll be prepared for the decision that they make.” (Kevin Seifert)
