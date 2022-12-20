NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain notes the Bears will have ample resources to supercharge their rebuild this offseason, with the most cap space in the NFL and a likely top-five pick. He expects their No. 1 priority to be fixing the defensive line.

Close behind is figuring out what to do to address the offensive line. Fishbain says fifth-round LT Braxton Jones and RG Teven Jenkins look like pieces to build around for a year at least. The other three spots are up in the air.

and RG look like pieces to build around for a year at least. The other three spots are up in the air. Fishbain notes G Cody Whitehair is a potential cap cut given his age and salary, while center is up in the air with Sam Mustipher ‘s struggles and Lucas Patrick ‘s injury issues. The Bears claimed former first-round OT Alex Leatherwood off waivers earlier this year but he had a rough game in Week 15 and right tackle has been a revolving door.

is a potential cap cut given his age and salary, while center is up in the air with ‘s struggles and ‘s injury issues. The Bears claimed former first-round OT off waivers earlier this year but he had a rough game in Week 15 and right tackle has been a revolving door. Even with Darnell Mooney and the addition of Chase Claypool via trade, Fishbain believes there’s room for the Bears to improve their receiving corps this offseason.

and the addition of via trade, Fishbain believes there’s room for the Bears to improve their receiving corps this offseason. Mooney is an extension candidate and Fishbain adds Claypool, CB Jaylon Johnson and TE Cole Kmet are also up for new deals, though Bears GM Ryan Poles could elect to have them play out the 2023 season.

and TE are also up for new deals, though Bears GM could elect to have them play out the 2023 season. Just as important as any free agency or draft additions, Fishbain points out the Bears will have to come up with a plan to continue QB Justin Fields ‘ development, balancing his dynamic ability as a runner with improving as a passer.

‘ development, balancing his dynamic ability as a runner with improving as a passer. Bears HC Matt Eberflus was asked about the team needing a No. 1 receiver for their quarterback being a popular trend around the league: “Yeah, I think it is, but I think if you go back in time it’s always been that way. There’s always been that elite receiver on the outside that has impacted the game. These guys are the fresh new guys that we have now. They come in all different sizes. All different shapes, all different sizes, all different skill sets, but it’s something that you need to have because they do change the game.” (Courtney Cronin)

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers isn’t ready to rule his team out of the playoffs just yet and has the upcoming three games on the schedule in mind.

“I do. Now we’ve got to play three better football teams, but I do (believe), definitely,” Rodgers said via, NFL.com. “I think it’s just, you win a game, vibes are pretty good and we’ve just been practicing a little bit better, the energy’s been a little bit better. It’s hard to put your finger on it. We’ve played a couple of teams we should have beaten. That being said, it’s still tough to win in the league, and as I said earlier, I think we can beat anybody. We can also lose to anybody. When you win a couple in a row, it starts to give you some confidence now we’re playing against some better football teams down the stretch that we can go to Miami and win.”

“We’ve got two (wins) in the bag,” Rodgers added. “I don’t know, look, before the Bears week and we knew we had a bye afterward and those of us who sometimes peek ahead knew that we had to win five and then have a lot of things go our way. So, we’ve won two, and just about everything we’ve needed to happen has gone our way — just about. So things are looking up.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on featuring CB Keisean Nixon as a returner: “Probably gonna get criticized for not playing him early (in the season), and that’s fair. We should’ve had him in there.” (Matt Schneidman)

on featuring CB as a returner: “Probably gonna get criticized for not playing him early (in the season), and that’s fair. We should’ve had him in there.” (Matt Schneidman) Nixon has been wanting to play slot receiver for the team as well, according to LaFleur. (Schneidman)

LaFleur says he “certainly wasn’t fired up” about the release of WR Sammy Watkins but added that the team needed RB Patrick Taylor and was out of elevations. (Schneidman)

but added that the team needed RB and was out of elevations. (Schneidman) Romeo Doubs on Watkins: Packers fourth-round WRon Watkins: “Going to miss Sammy dearly. Every interview, I make sure represent him because he showed me the way ever since I got here.” ( Wes Hodkiewicz

LaFleur also mentioned RB AJ Dillon cleared the concussion protocol and will be ready to play against the Dolphins. (Ryan Wood)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell called attention to the fact that WR Justin Jefferson seems to be taking extra punishment compared to usual in the midst of his outstanding 2022 season.

“I think it’s about the fifth or sixth week in a row he took a type of hit that drew a flag. Clearly, there’s an emphasis on the teams we’re playing that some of those hits, they don’t just seem to be by accident at times,” O’Connell said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.