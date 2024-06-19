NFC Notes: Bijan Robinson, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield has been reunited with college teammate WR Sterling Shepard in Tampa this offseason and can sympathize with Shepard’s need for a fresh start.

“We’re down on receivers and we needed some guys to come in and step up,” Mayfield said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “He’s a veteran guy that’s going into year nine. He’s had some injuries in the past, but he’s looking for a fresh start and obviously, I can relate to that part.”

The Buccaneers signed Shepard to a one-year, $1.377 million contract with no fully guaranteed money. (Over The Cap)

Shepard can earn $50k from a roster bonus and up to $117,500 in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)

Falcons

The Falcons signed QB Kirk Cousins this offseason to give them a steady option under center and provide the locker room with a wise veteran. Atlanta RB Bijan Robinson touched on how Cousins has helped him with the early stages of the offensive install.

“I don’t think I’ve really had somebody sit me down and tell me how to do things like he does,” Robinson said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “The cool thing about him is having a quarterback who studies so much. Just having a guy who can obviously sling the ball but is also really particular about all the details, and what he does (is invaluable).”

Falcons HC Raheem Morris said the team’s plans offensively are to utilize Robinson as much as they can.

“Get the ball to Bijan as much as you can in as many ideal situations as you possibly can,” Morris said, via Falcons Wire.

Panthers

Although new Panthers HC Dave Canales hasn’t been around for long, QB Bryce Young has already impressed him through OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Canales outlined the areas where Young has thrived in spring practices.

“I would just say the comfort and familiarity with our terms, with the plays,” Canales said, via Anthony Rizutti of the Panthers Wire. “Today was, by far, his best day just operating the offense. The execution of the plays—defense makes plays, too. But as far as getting out of the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage, moving the shifts and motions, using the cadence, figuring problems out with the protections—this was a fantastic day for Bryce in understanding what we’re trying to get done.”