NFC Notes: Brian Robinson Jr., Nick Sirianni, Tush Push, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury acknowledged that this is a critical year for RB Brian Robinson, Jr.

“B-Rob’s a guy who has played an incredibly high level. I thought early in the year when he was really healthy, he was what we expect him to be, and the focus this offseason has been great,” he said, via Around The NFL. “He knows what this year means to him and can mean to us when he plays at that level.”

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Kenneth Murray is filling in for injured LB DeMarvion Overshown in the scheme of new DC Matt Eberflus.

“I think it’s a great fit,” Murray said, via Clarence Hill of All City DLLS. “I’ve been enjoying myself, obviously transitioning over from being traded and getting up to speed and stuff like that. Lot of things work to my strengths, coming down hill, playing the coverage, stuff like that. It’s been good. It’s been great being here during the offseason program, getting around the guys and just trying to come in and establish a culture and get better every day.”

“I’m extremely comfortable with it,” Murray continued. “I’ve done it the majority of my career, getting us in and out of checks, being able to decipher different things, different formation, stuff like that. I think it’s just taking a different approach. Obviously, it’s a new style coming in, and then, you know, got some new players. That’s something that I’ll take extremely personally. That’s the mentality I’m gonna bring to it. It’s personal, man. When they just running it down your throat, it’s unacceptable.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni responded to questions about the Tush Push but wouldn’t comment on the way teams voted regarding the issue.

“Excited about being able to continue to grow that play,” Sirianni said, via Pro Football Talk. “We have a lot of work to do to continue that success. It just doesn’t happen. The same work that we needed to put into it last year, we’ll even have to be better because we know teams are going to focus on it to try to stop it and we’ll even have to be better at how we coach it and how we perform it and how we execute. So that’s really try not to focus too much on things that I can’t control and only focus on the things that you can. That’s our process right now to think about the ways that we’re going to get to get better at running that play and the compliments that come off of it.”