NFC Notes: Brian Schottenheimer, Cam Jurgens, Giants’ Draft Visits, Cowboys, Eagles

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said that the team is evaluating all prospects and said that they’re not going to overdraft a defensive player out of need.

“It’s just getting to know all of the prospects… From Stephen and Jerry [Jones] down, Will McClay, Mitch LaPoint, Ross [Wuensche], Chris Vaughn, they’ve done a great job of setting the board and now I’m kind of going through all the positions,” Schottenheimer said, via the team’s website. “You want to be prepared to do what we need to do on defense, but certainly we’re not going to pass on a great offensive player if they’re there at one of those spots… Last year was more of, yea, I saw the highlight film, the POAs, now I’ve seen game film. I’ve seen these guys compete. It makes it a little easier to help make that selection.”

Schottenheimer added that he believes the team did “a hell of a job” with their free-agency haul.

“I think it starts with the guys we brought back first and foremost. I’m always going to start with George and Javonte, guys like that that we’ve signed back on the offensive side of the ball,” Schottenheimer said. “Getting a chance to get a guy like Rashan Gary, who I’ve had to compete against a lot, he’s just an incredible football player, has been from the time he was a senior in high school through Michigan. Jalen Thompson, I love his energy, we played them this year. Cobie Durant, there’s been just a ton of guys.”

Schottenheimer said that the team won’t have to draft for need and can take the best player available.

“I think we did a really good job of setting ourselves up to be able to draft natural and draft pure, which is what you want to do. You don’t want to have to be forced to reach for a player, that’s when you make mistakes. We’ve added some really good pieces, we’ve got some good depth,” Schottenheimer said. “There’s still a few positions that we need to address, that’s all part of the process. Like I say all the time, not my line I think it’s Stephen’s or Jerry’s, but [player acquisition] is 24/7, 365 and it never stops. We’re never stopping to look, we’re always open for business.”

Eagles

Eagles C Cam Jurgens said he’s “starting to feel good” after receiving stem-cell treatment on his back.

“It was hard to walk,” Jurgens said, via PFT. “I don’t know how I was playing. It was easily the worst month of my life, but also the best month of my life because we won the Super Bowl.”

Giants