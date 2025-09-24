NFC Notes: Brian Schottenheimer, Russell Wilson, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said the team needed to do a better job with ball security and minimizing chunk plays on defense.

“We just didn’t play well, we really didn’t, and told the guys that,” Schottenheimer said, via NY Times. “This can be a humbling business. If you don’t take care of business, you don’t play well, then you’re not going to win. And what I pointed out to the guys very clearly was we got to stop giving up big plays on defense and we got to stop turning the ball over on offense. It’s a bad formula.”

Schottenheimer blamed coaching for the team’s defensive woes during the team’s loss against the Bears.

“Yeah, it wasn’t and that’s coaching,” Schottenheimer said. “That starts with us, and we got to do a better job, simplify some things maybe. And the one thing we knew going into this game is they would challenge us with some of their motions and shifts and they did that. I thought (Williams) played very, very well. Threw the ball really well, made some plays off point. But got to tighten the coverage down for sure. We’ll take a hard look at it and maybe to simplify things and we’re going to do what we do well. I can promise you that.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that he doesn’t have urgency to make a move to improve the team now, but acknowledged that he has the assets to do so if it came down to it.

“Well, not necessarily,” he said. “That implies that being more urgent, I can create an opportunity to use them. That usually doesn’t work that way at all. You’ve got to have something that comes your way that’s really special. And if you’ve got the currency to do it, which in this case it would be draft picks, we’ll do it.”

Eagles

Eagles RT Lane Johnson said he had a stinger but expected to be back next week. (Jeff McLane)

Philadelphia WR A.J. Brown talked about their second-half turnaround: “I don’t mean this in a negative way, but I just got the ball. I think it’s that simple.” (Zach Berman)

given his aggressiveness in the market. Fowler could see Philadelphia searching the market for a cornerback.

Giants

The Giants fell to 0-3 after another underwhelming offensive performance, where they totaled less than 300 yards of offense. New York HC Brian Daboll understands the booing from the fans and knows they have to be better if they want to accomplish anything this year.

“I’d be booing too, to be honest with you, in terms of not being good enough, not scoring, not finishing. I understand that. That’s the nature of it,” Daboll said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “We got to be better.”

Giants QB Russell Wilson trusts in his resume and experience to get him through these tough moments. He’s hopeful that they are just a few plays away from getting it going on offense.

“Yeah, there are highs and lows and always tough moments. You know, you got to have thick skin, you know what I mean?” Wilson said. “You got to be able to know who you are, the player that you are, know what you’re capable of.”

“Obviously, I’ve been able to show that throughout my career and obviously last week and everything else, too, what we’re capable of as an offense. I think they made a couple more plays than us [Sunday night]. I think it was a 9-6 game for most of the game. Pretty tight. We needed one or two big plays. Unfortunately, didn’t come our way.”