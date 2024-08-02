NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cowboys, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy has drawn attention on social media for throwing seven interceptions in practice on Monday and Tuesday. Purdy believes this is the time to find how aggressive he can be using a trial-and-error approach and doesn’t mind the interceptions.

“It’s a fine line,” Purdy said, via KNBR. “You want to go out. You want to be efficient. You want to go through reads and obviously protect the ball and whatnot. But right now is the time for us to go out and—you always hear the quarterback say experiment—but that’s really what it is. Can I fit it in this window on this hitch? Can I look off Fred [Warner] or [Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles[ or [De’Vondre Campbell] in a certain way and then make that throw backside? You’ve got to try it out.”

“In the game and in the season, it comes down to protecting the ball every snap, every play, so you can’t necessarily try those things out. Right now, we can, and so my mindset right now is protect the ball, but let’s be aggressive. Let’s try this out. Let’s figure it out.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave a lengthy response when asked if everyone’s job is on the line in a crucial season where expectations are so high after recent disappointment.

“I think the Cowboys have had two GMs… Tex Schramm and me. Two. In the history,” Jones said, via RJ Ochoa. “You look around the NFL and I’ll bet, I really haven’t studied this, but I bet you they’ve had 30. They’ve had as many sometimes as they’ve had coaches. Since the reality of it is which was from the day that we walked through the door that I knew that I was going to have to be responsible for any and everything that went on so that if that is going to be the case then I, I’m trying not to use somebody else’s comment or this way, I’m only comfortable doing it that way. I can’t delegate that.”

“So believe me, I listen and I get a lot of input… I’m a lot of things but I’m not slow. So I do listen to the people around me. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be sitting here. I’ve had lots of input. Jimmy Johnson gave me a lot of input… now if my butt has got my mind out someplace else and not on this then you have to trust me that I know how to since I’m not on top of the issue, trust it when Mike says we’re going to do it this way. Stephen says we’re going to do it this way. Trust me. That’s the way it is and it has been since we got the Dallas Cowboys.”

Seahawks

Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic named five standouts through the first week of Seahawks training camp.

Dugar’s first standout is CB Riq Woolen , and HC Mike Maconald spoke on how Woolen has fared against their talented receivers: “I see iron sharpening iron out there when he is going against the wideouts, especially DK. Just someone that’s on a mission.”

as he believes his “accuracy at all three levels has been noticeable.” Macdonald praised OLB Uchenna Nwosu , who Dugar had third on his standouts list: “He’s had a productive camp. He’s probably argued that he deserves some more stats than we’ve credited him in the defensive room, which is a daily conversation, but we love Uchenna. Talk about the mentality that you’re looking for on our football team. He’s the leader that we’re going to rely on, especially with his opinion about how we run things.”

