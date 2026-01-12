NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan felt that QB Brock Purdy had a great game despite two interceptions and is confident that he can get the job done as San Francisco advances into the next round.

“Brock had a couple mistakes, obviously, with his two picks and stuff, but to come back on that last drive and get us in the end zone, lead us all the way down there,” Shanahan said, via NFL.com. “And get to like the third guy in his progression on the touchdown, real proud of the guys. I think it shows how they’ve been all year. They’ve been resilient all year. They’ve overcome a lot. They believe in each other a ton, and we knew we couldn’t come in here and just win by certain guys making plays. We knew we had to come in here and win as a complete team, and I really believe we played as a complete team today, and that’s what we got done.”

“The game is still there to go take,” Purdy said about his downfield throws. “I was just being real with myself and leaning into my faith and understanding that I’ve got to hold all this loosely, but try to go do God’s will. And that’s every drive. Same thing happened at the end of the game. We needed to go do it. I just kept my mind fresh and go play one play at a time, every play has a life of its own, and still have that attack mentality every single play. That’s how I did it. There’s been times in my career and growing up there’s moments where it’s like, man, you got to go win it here. And in that moment, you can start thinking to yourself all the worst possible scenarios. So just learning from those kind of things so when there’s a moment like this, it’s like, no, there’s a moment right there for you to go take. Being aggressive but being smart and playing one play at a time and obviously just believing in yourself.”

49ers

48ers FB Kyle Juszczyk met with HC Kyle Shanahan ahead of the season to discuss changes on the roster and the expectation that the team could reach the Super Bowl this season.

“He just wanted to talk about changing our expectations of what the season was going to be like, and how we could get to where we want to be,” Juszczyk told Albert Breer. “It was just going to come down to leadership, and getting these young guys to come along and play at a high level quickly—faster than they probably even should.”

“We had a long stretch there where we had expectations every year—we should be a Super Bowl–contending team,” Juszczyk added. “It was not that we couldn’t get there. But we weren’t there yet. And we needed to continue to focus on getting better every single week.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said Matthew Stafford sprained his index finger on his throwing hand but will play against the Bears on Sunday. (Barshop)

said sprained his index finger on his throwing hand but will play against the Bears on Sunday. (Barshop) McVay remains optimistic that G Kevin Dotson, TE Terrance Ferguson, and DB Josh Wallace would play against the Bears as well. (Klein)