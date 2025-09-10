NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy admitted that he was pushing the envelope and trying to make plays that weren’t there.

“When I was a rookie, I came in and I knew nothing but the quarterback (package of plays),” Purdy said, via NY Times. “It didn’t matter who was out on the field with me — I was just going through my progressions and ripping it. I was a machine. So this offseason, I was getting back to that standard of being hard on myself, being disciplined, and obviously not trying to do too much.”

Purdy added that he worked with OC Klay Kubiak this offseason and is trying to be more diligent in going through his reads.

“We attacked my fundamentals, speeding up my feet, being better with my eyes and my mindset,” Purdy said. “Then we repped it out all summer and were intentional with it during training camp. Last year, I went into games thinking, ‘Hey, we’re down this receiver and this running back …’ and I wasn’t going through my progression the right way. I’m scrambling, rather than reading the play out for how it actually needs to be read out and trusting my eyes, trusting my fundamentals.”

49ers OT Colton McKivitz ’s three-year, $45,000,000 contract includes a $6,800,000 signing bonus. He’s owed guaranteed salaries of $1.17 million in 2025 and $1.215 million in 2026, along with nonguaranteed salaries of $1.5 million in 2027 and $7.36 million in 2028. He’s owed a $510,000 roster bonus in 2025, and $680,000 annually from 2026 to 2028. He will also earn a $8.185 million option bonus in 2026, $12.67 million in 2027, and $6.8 million in 2028. The contract also includes a $150,000 workout bonus annually. ( ProFootballTalk )

Jimmy Kempski reports that the 49ers’ former fifth-round pick that they traded to acquire DE Bryce Huff can improve to a fourth-round pick if the defensive end records eight sacks in 2025.

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford became the 10th player to throw for 60,000 yards in the team’s Week 1 win over Houston. Stafford reflected on the milestone and expressed his appreciation for his time with the Rams.

“I’ve been blessed to play this game for a long time with a bunch of great players,” Stafford said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “The cool thing about quarterback and my thought about it is, I can’t throw for any of those yards without all 10 players on the field, 10 other guys that are doing their job. It’s really cool. I share it with so many people and so many teammates and a bunch of coaches and my family and everybody that’s helped me get there.”

“You get in those longevity type places where you’re breaking those kinds of things. It’s not oh, that was a cool year or a cool two years. I mean, it’s been a long time and a lot of people have sacrificed a lot to help me out along the way, and I appreciate each and every single one of them. It’s cool. It’s an amazing thing and I sure as hell am glad that we did it getting the win too.”

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Rams TE Colby Parkinson suffered a sprained AC joint in Week 1 against Houston and played through the injury in the game.

Seahawks

Seahawks DB Julian Love said CB Devon Witherspoon is a unique player that does everything behind the scenes in order to be a great player and is charismatic as well.

“I haven’t been around a guy like Spoon, somebody who is as charismatic as he is but also watches film, shows up where he’s supposed to be, plays hard — everything bundled into one,” Love said, via NY Times. “You don’t see that. Sometimes you see a louder guy, a guy who is charismatic, who maybe isn’t accountable. You see that more often than not in this league. But he has all those qualities that I like, packaged into a Florida kid.”

Seahawks LB Ernest Jones IV spoke about how much Witherspoon means to the team.

“Spoon is everything,” Jones said. “He’s everything to this defense, everything to this team. He brings the juice, brings the energy. When a guy like that is giving his all every play, you want to do the same for him.”