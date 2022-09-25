NFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Justin Herbert, Raiders

Broncos
Broncos QB Russell Wilson had high praise for WR Courtland Sutton heading into Week 3.
“I’ve played with some great guys. With Courtland, what makes him so special is his mind and how he understands the game,” Wilson said, via BroncosWire.com. “Also, he’s got this amazing catching radius that people need to appreciate. This guy — anything that you put in his vicinity, he’s going to catch it. He’s just amazing. I remember we were in San Diego, and I tested him. I threw a really, really deep one to him and I wanted to see how he could go get it. He cut across the field and he let laid out for it — this is in April — and he lays out for it with a one-handed catch — dives for it, catches it right between his fingers, holds onto it, and holds it up. I got the footage somewhere. It was an amazing play. I mean, how he can do some really special things — he’s tough in the run game, as well.”
- KUSA’s Mike Klis reports Broncos WR Courtland Sutton was fined $10,609 for unnecessary roughness.
- Broncos S Kareem Jackson was fined nearly $5,000 for a uniform violation. (Troy Renck)
- Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett hired coach Jerry Rosburg as an assistant for game management. (Klis)
Chargers
- ESPN’s Chris Mortensen notes Chargers QB Justin Herbert practiced on Thursday with a pain-killing rib block injection to deal with his rib cartilage injury. It was done with an ultrasound imaging device to prevent a repeat of the 2020 incident when then-Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor‘s lungs were punctured.
- The Chargers medical staff has been “encouraging” Herbert to take the “long view” with his injury. Rib cartilage heals slower because of a lack of blood flow and this could be an issue for weeks or months. (Mortensen)
Raiders
Raiders OL Jermaine Eluemunor understands that he needs to clearly win the right tackle job in order to play a full allotment of snaps there instead of in a rotation.
“In order for it to come to an end, or for it to stop, then you have to show you’re the guy,” Eluemunor said, via Las Vegas Review-Journal.
It appears as if Raiders HC Josh McDaniels is ready for someone to step up and lock down the role full-time.
“If it’s clear that it’s definitely better to go one way or another, then I think you would do that,” McDaniels said.
McDaniels said the team is going to continue to compete even though training camp has come to a close. The notion that jobs can’t be won or lost during the season is not something that he wants to convey to his team.
“Sometimes when you say that there’s this imaginary date at the end of training camp that you have to stop everything and say ‘we’re done competing,’ you do yourself a disservice. You do some of the players a disservice because we still compete in practice,” he said. “I think all those guys that have rolled in there have certainly earned it. It wasn’t just given to them. We’ll continue to evaluate that and stress the competition.”
New OT Justin Herron figures to step into the competition at right tackle after the Raiders acquired him from the Patriots this week.
“A guy that we have some familiarity with,” McDaniels said. “He’s played tackle in many games. Has some versatility. A young player that’s continuing to develop.”
- Raiders HC Josh McDaniels following the team’s loss to the Titans: “We’re going to have to learn to play for a full 60 minutes and earn the right to win a game.” (Paul Gutierrez)
- McDaniels had a long, closed-door meeting with owner Mark Davis prior to meeting with the media. (Gutierrez)
