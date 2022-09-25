NFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Justin Herbert, Raiders

Raiders

Raiders OL Jermaine Eluemunor understands that he needs to clearly win the right tackle job in order to play a full allotment of snaps there instead of in a rotation.

“In order for it to come to an end, or for it to stop, then you have to show you’re the guy,” Eluemunor said, via Las Vegas Review-Journal.

It appears as if Raiders HC Josh McDaniels is ready for someone to step up and lock down the role full-time.

“If it’s clear that it’s definitely better to go one way or another, then I think you would do that,” McDaniels said.

McDaniels said the team is going to continue to compete even though training camp has come to a close. The notion that jobs can’t be won or lost during the season is not something that he wants to convey to his team.

“Sometimes when you say that there’s this imaginary date at the end of training camp that you have to stop everything and say ‘we’re done competing,’ you do yourself a disservice. You do some of the players a disservice because we still compete in practice,” he said. “I think all those guys that have rolled in there have certainly earned it. It wasn’t just given to them. We’ll continue to evaluate that and stress the competition.”

New OT Justin Herron figures to step into the competition at right tackle after the Raiders acquired him from the Patriots this week.

“A guy that we have some familiarity with,” McDaniels said. “He’s played tackle in many games. Has some versatility. A young player that’s continuing to develop.”