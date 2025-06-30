NFC Notes: Bryce Young, Haason Reddick, Zac Robinson, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers signed OLB Haason Reddick to a one-year deal this offseason following his tumultuous time with the Jets. Tampa Bay OLB coach Larry Foote said Reddick is coming to the organization with a “big chip on his shoulder.”

“With [Reddick’s] situation, he’s coming in with a big chip on his shoulder,” Foote said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “He’s upset, and we like it. He’s pissed off. He wants to show this league that he’s one of the premier pass rushers in this league, and we got a spot for him.”

Foote added that Reddick brings speed to their defense.

“He has speed that you can’t coach,” Foote said.

Foote reiterated that Reddick enters the season “motivated” to prove himself.

“He’s motivated,” Foote said. “He’s a guy who loves training, loves working out. But he has something to prove. And we’re here to help him.”

Falcons

Zac Robinson is entering his second year as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator. He compared this year’s offseason to 2024, saying last season required a “big overhaul from he previous regime.”

“There were just so many things that were going on,” Robinson said, via Tori McElhaney of the team’s site. “And it was a big overhaul from the previous regime and the things these guys were used to with a lot of the players. Things moved fast.”

Robinson said they are looking back at some of QB Michael Penix‘s film from college to structure their system.

“With Mike now, it opens up a different avenue within the offense,” Robinson said. “So, going back to even watch some of Mike’s stuff at Washington, refreshing the things we knew we liked about him coming out. Getting some refreshers, even though he played the three games, but here are some other things we can try to get to now that he is pulling the trigger.”

Robinson said Penix is showing his arm strength in practice.

“You knew he had the arm strength,” Robinson said. “But then you see it in person and its next level, like, ‘Holy smokes, this is different from stuff we’ve ever seen.'”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales decided to bench Bryce Young in the early weeks of last season, but the quarterback was able to regain his starting job. Canales reflected on Young’s reemergence, saying his response to adversity is a sign he’ll be a successful player in the NFL.

“There are all these challenges, especially for young players, particularly young quarterbacks, with all the expectations,” Canales said, via David Newton of ESPN. “The players like Bryce, who can look at the situation and say what can I do about it? What’s controllable? What’s in my hands? Those are the ones that succeed. That’s the preparation, that’s your work ethic. The biggest thing I can say about Bryce is he never stopped leading. He just kept working and was poised and ready for the next opportunity, and then he was able to take advantage of that.”

Canales added he was impressed by Young’s ability to put things in perspective as the year went on.

“If you can get yourself to a point to be comfortable with the expected and to say, ‘This is what I can control,’ then it puts things in perspective,” Canales said. “I really saw him grasp that.”