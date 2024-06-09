NFC Notes: Bryce Young, Liam Coen, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said transitioning under new OC Liam Coen will require everyone to be on the same page and things are going well so far.

“The precision is the big thing – everybody being on the same page and understanding. It’s like a string – all 11 guys have to be on the same page, all 11 guys have got to have a great understanding of what the defense is doing and what they have to do off of it,” Bowles said, via BucsWire. “We’re building that and we’re getting there. This is the first time it was full speed for everybody and there were some plays that were successful and some plays we’d like to have back. It’s a process and it’s him getting to know them and them getting to know him. It’s been good so far.”

Bowles wouldn’t elaborate on Coen’s plans for their offense but mentioned he has a “very wide variety” of plays.

“I can’t give away game plans that’ll stop us, guys [laughs],” Bowles said. “That makes no sense. He has a very wide variety of plays that he can do from certain formations. It’s not just the same thing. The action may look the same, but the play may not be the same and the tweaks and the adjustments off of it [are] very difficult and complex that way. That’s what we’ve got to get down, offensively.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris said they are in the process of laying the foundation in all phases of their system.

“We’re in the laying foundation process,” Morris said, via FalconsWire. “We’ve laid down a bunch of our systems, whether it be offense, defense or special teams, and I really feel good about where we are.”

Morris said he spent their recent break examining aspects of Atlanta’s previous team.

“It also gave me a chance to go back and reflect to see some people do some really good things. And it also gave me a chance to go back and see some things that you want to get implemented in before you actually get to camp. That’s when you forge your team — once you get to training camp.”

Panthers

New Panthers WR Diontae Johnson has been impressed with QB Bryce Young throughout the early stages of offseason workouts.

“He’s a great quarterback,” Johnson said, via ESPN’s David Newton. “Accurate. Smart. He knows how to get his guys in position. Whenever we’re out there, you can always count on him to get us in the right spot and make sure everybody knows what they’re doing.”

“He’s throwing the ball with confidence. He’s not worried about a thousand things like last year. . . . So you can see that swag confidence. It’s exciting, man.”