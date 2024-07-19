NFC Notes: Bryce Young, Mike Evans, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

When surveying NFL executives, coaches, and scouts about the NFL’s top-10 receivers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN writes Buccaneers WR Mike Evans was voted in at No. 8. Fowler cites an NFL personnel executive who points out that Evans still commands double-teams and is dominant at the line of scrimmage.

“He still commands a double-team, he still can bully corners at the line of scrimmage or downfield, still makes tough catches,” the personnel executive said. “He’s been atop the Bucs’ game plan on who to stop for a decade.”

An AFC Scout considers Evans to be one of the most consistent receivers of the last decade.

“He’s been one of the most consistent players of the last decade, with uneven quarterback play,” the scout said.

Falcons

Atlanta has a plethora of young OLBs on the roster who will look to provide pass rush in new HC Raheem Morris‘ system. Falcons OLB coach Jacquies Smith is confident in his group but knows they have to show it on the field.

“When we do get a chance to show the world maybe they might have a different tune of what they’ve been saying,” Smith said, via Amna Subhan of the team’s website. “We can’t talk about it with our mouths, we’ll get that chance to be able to prove it on the field. . . . The potential is growing and the pressure is mounting for us to get more. We see it, now we want more.”

Panthers

After being selected number one overall in the draft, Panthers QB Bryce Young didn’t have the season anyone envisioned as the team struggled to a 2-15 record. Carolina veteran WR Adam Thielen told Young he thinks the adversity of his first season will end up helping him become a great leader in the long run.

“I told Bryce after the season was over, I said ‘I know this was a difficult season for you and many others,’ but I think it’s the best thing that could happen to him,” Thielen said, via Michael Baca of NFL.com. “I truly believe he’s going to look back 10 years or 15 years from now and he’s going to say, ‘I’m so glad that happened my rookie year, the adversity that I had to face.'”

“The things that were out of his control that happened, I really think made him a stronger leader, stronger person, stronger man. I’m really excited to see him take what happened last year and really build off of it. Take some of the positives and learn from the negatives as a team as well. I’m really excited to see his career unfold and I’m glad and very excited to be a part of the first few years to see what happens.”