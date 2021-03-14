NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Cardinals, Packers

Buccaneers
- Albert Breer mentions that Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady‘s new contract with the team also includes a no-trade clause and a no-tag clause.
- Tom Pelissero reports that the Buccaneers and LB Shaquil Barrett are keeping communications open regarding a long-term contract that would prevent the top pass-rusher from reaching free agency.
- Pelissero mentions that QB Tom Brady didn’t ask for a raise in his restructured contract, which tacked on an additional year to his initial two-year, $50 million deal and other voidable seasons in order to reduce his cap figure.
Cardinals
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Cardinals won’t tender restricted free agent WR Trent Sherfield and is now set to hit the open market.
- Mike Jurecki of the team website notes that the Cardinals are still in need of both a punter and a kicker this offseason.
- Florida K Evan McPherson has been in contact with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)
Packers
- Matt Schneidman notes that the re-signing of RB Aaron Jones by the Packers all but guarantees that RB Jamaal Williams will likely move on to another team in free agency, as the team already has RB AJ Dillon on the roster.
- Matt Lombardo reports that Jones’ deal will pay him around $9.5 million per year plus incentives that can see the running back earn up to $12 million.
- Jones’ agent Drew Rosenhaus commented on the signing, saying that he would likely have drawn more money in free agency but wanted to return to Green Bay: “We anticipated bigger offers in free agency but Aaron wanted to stay with the Packers.” (Schneidman)
- Tom Silverstein notes that the Packers will have to get an extension in place for OLB Za’Darius Smith in the near future in order to fit Jones into their salary cap.
- Packers WR Davante Adams is another extension candidate and the Packers can free up more cap room by reworking QB Aaron Rodgers‘ deal. (Silverstein)