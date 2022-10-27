NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich spoke about the team’s three-point performance against the Panthers, adding he was unwilling to put the loss on the shoulders of QB Tom Brady.

“People want to see points on the board,” Leftwich said, via NFL.com. “People want to see what we’ve been used to, what we’ve done since we’ve been here. You’re not beating [anybody] in this league scoring three points, right? Let’s just be honest, you’re not beating a soul — not a team in this league — scoring three points. We know we’ve got to be better as an offense, as a whole. When you’re scoring three points and you are who we are, it’s collectively — it’s everywhere across the board. We’ve got to coach it better, we’ve got to play it better, we’ve got to have awareness in situation football — all those things that really matter that we’ve been so good at in the past. We’ve got to get back to what we’ve done in the past. You can’t execute [at] a high level unless you’re playing with a certain type of awareness, a certain type of focus, and understanding of what that down is going to bring to you. We’ve got to be better across the board.”