NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich spoke about the team’s three-point performance against the Panthers, adding he was unwilling to put the loss on the shoulders of QB Tom Brady.
“People want to see points on the board,” Leftwich said, via NFL.com. “People want to see what we’ve been used to, what we’ve done since we’ve been here. You’re not beating [anybody] in this league scoring three points, right? Let’s just be honest, you’re not beating a soul — not a team in this league — scoring three points. We know we’ve got to be better as an offense, as a whole. When you’re scoring three points and you are who we are, it’s collectively — it’s everywhere across the board. We’ve got to coach it better, we’ve got to play it better, we’ve got to have awareness in situation football — all those things that really matter that we’ve been so good at in the past. We’ve got to get back to what we’ve done in the past. You can’t execute [at] a high level unless you’re playing with a certain type of awareness, a certain type of focus, and understanding of what that down is going to bring to you. We’ve got to be better across the board.”
“I don’t want to put it on him. That’s us, collectively,” Leftwich added. “We scored three points — that’s never one person. When you’re scoring three points — it’s unusual for us, too, to score three points in the ballgame. When you’re scoring three points, that’s collective, that’s everyone, that’s coaches, that’s players. That’s how we view that. We view [it as] we all have got to be better and I believe we will be.”
Falcons
- The Athletic’s Josh Kendall writes it’s doubtful the Falcons turn to third-round QB Desmond Ridder ahead of veteran QB Marcus Mariota, especially with the team in surprise contention for an NFC South title.
- Kendall is doubtful the Falcons do much more ahead of the trade deadline, as they don’t have many tradable assets and they don’t have cap space or picks to be adding.
- Falcons first-round WR Drake London said he’s not frustrated by his lack of production recently: “At the end of the day, I’m just trying to do my job, do what’s best for this club, best for my teammates. It’s a job. I’m a rookie right now. I have to go through all this.” (Josh Kendall)
Panthers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler did a dive into the Panthers’ failure to fix the quarterback situation, including the players they pursued and the players they passed on. The first choice they made was to sign QB Teddy Bridgewater in free agency in 2020 rather than trade up for a quarterback in the draft.
- A scouting department source said the Panthers had Joe Burrow No. 1, Justin Herbert a close No. 2 and Tua Tagovailoa third that year. Scouting veteran Donnie Paul, who was let go by Carolina after that draft, confirmed that then-GM Marty Hurney was a big fan of Herbert.
- However, the Panthers and HC Matt Rhule elected not to trade up with the Giants from No. 7 to No. 4 to get ahead of the Chargers and Dolphins for a quarterback, instead electing to go with a veteran option in free agency with Bridgewater. The team was also concerned trading draft capital could impact the rebuild: “[Rhule] knew where we stood, that this [draft] was a chance to get a long-term solution at the position. Not having a full evaluation process and staff meetings due to COVID could have affected that process. We weren’t meeting in person.”
- After deciding to move on the following offseason, Fowler notes the Panthers felt they were close to landing QB Matthew Stafford in a trade before the Rams swooped in. They negotiated a deal at the Senior Bowl and the coaching staff left the game thinking they had locked up Stafford.
- After that, Fowler says Carolina pivoted to evaluating then-Eagles QB Carson Wentz, Broncos QB Drew Lock and Jets QB Sam Darnold. Rhule came away thinking Darnold was their best bet, and GM Scott Fitterer was intrigued based on his own pre-draft evaluation.
- Fowler adds there were differing opinions on how Rhule operated. One team source said Rhule preferred to reach a consensus with Fitterer before taking the plan to owner Dave Tepper, while another said Rhule would “wear everybody out” until he got his way. Regardless, a front office source said it was clear he was a big supporter of trading for Darnold: “It was Darnold, Darnold, Darnold [for Rhule] that offseason.”
- Carolina also controversially picked up Darnold’s fifth-year option immediately, locking him onto the roster into 2022. A source said Fitterer’s logic for the move is that the two-year payout was reasonable and if Darnold succeeded, they’d get him at a discount. Tepper had misgivings but “reluctantly approved,” per Fowler’s source.
- Once Darnold flopped, it rankled Tepper as did all of the losses. One front office source characterized Tepper as “furious” over Darnold’s contract, although a source close to Tepper told Fowler that was probably too strong.
- Heading into this season, the Panthers’ Plan A was to trade for embattled QB Deshaun Watson. Per Fowler, however, the Panthers weren’t Watson’s top choice given the concerns about Rhule’s job security. Though Carolina’s refusal to fully guarantee Watson’s deal was cited at the time as the reason, a source close to Watson acknowledged: “The uncertainty with the coaching staff was a factor.”
- The Panthers pivoted again to bridge options, evaluating Marcus Mariota and Mitchell Trubisky. Fowler notes Fitterer liked Trubisky to compete with Darnold but he elected to sign with the Steelers and a clearer chance to start.
- Fowler goes on to say the Panthers never engaged in serious discussions with 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo‘s reps, as they were concerned about his shoulder injury. They briefly thought about trading for Falcons QB Matt Ryan but were doubtful Atlanta would consider giving him to a division rival.
- A trade with the Browns for QB Baker Mayfield became the best apparent option, but his salary was a major sticking point for Tepper, according to Fowler, who insisted on getting a “great deal.” Other sources added Rhule strongly endorsed trading for Mayfield, while Fitterer was open-minded about the deal and was also a big fan of third-round QB Matt Corral, who the team traded a third-rounder in 2023 to move up to take instead of acquiring Mayfield the night of the draft.
- Ultimately, the two sides buckled down and got a deal done by the deadline Tepper imposed of July 5. However, the delay impacted Mayfield’s ability to acclimate to the team, and even though he seemed to pull away in the competition late in the preseason, team sources doubted Darnold ever had a fair shot to win the job: “It felt like [Rhule’s] plan was anyone but Sam at QB.”
- Mayfield’s struggles surprised and ultimately doomed Rhule. One front office source told Fowler Rhule thought he had a solid team and Mayfield would “stabilize the quarterback position.” Instead, his accuracy was a huge problem in the team’s 1-4 start.
- One source also talked to Fowler about the learning curve for Tepper, who learned finding success in the NFL was different than the hedge fund industry: “He expects football guys to be 100% right, like they are evaluating a balance sheet, and sometimes they are flat-out wrong.”
- Others told Fowler Tepper keeps track of social media mentions and media articles about the Panthers and is not shy about venting “stream of consciousness” to confidantes about the team’s issues.
- Going forward, Fowler says the expectation in league circles is for Fitterer and the bulk of his staff to remain in place. Whoever Tepper hires as the new head coach is also expected to have a more collaborative approach with Fitterer, as Rhule had final say over the roster.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!