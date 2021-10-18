NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

According to Aaron Wilson, the Buccaneers worked out LB Erroll Thompson on Monday.

Buccaneers released WR/KR Jaydon Mickens . (NFLTR)

Buccaneers activated G John Molcholn from injured reserve.

Buccaneers signed CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson to their practice squad.

Buccaneers released OLB Elijah Ponder from their practice squad.

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said WR Calvin Ridley will return to practice this week. Ridley missed the team’s Week 5 game due to personal reasons. (Michael Rothstein)

Falcons placed OL Kaleb McGary on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

Falcons activated OL Josh Andrews from injured reserve.

Falcons signed LB Daren Bates to their practice squad.

Falcons released DT Chris Slayton from their practice squad.

Panthers

Panthers HC Matt Rhule said the team has to figure out how to win without RB Christian McCaffrey, as the team has dropped three straight games without McCaffrey and will be without him for another two.

“I think right now, we have to figure out, especially with Christian out and some other guys out, what our identity is…” Rhule said, via Panthers.com. “We’re trying to figure out exactly how to win as best we can.”

Rhule mentioned CB Stephon Gilmore will begin practicing this week, with the idea that he will play on Sunday: “Hoping he plays on Sunday. That’s been the plan all along.” (David Newton)

will begin practicing this week, with the idea that he will play on Sunday: “Hoping he plays on Sunday. That’s been the plan all along.” (David Newton) Rhule added CB C.J. Henderson was healthy enough to play against the Vikings with his shoulder injury but he wasn’t sure how effective he would be. (Joe Person)

was healthy enough to play against the Vikings with his shoulder injury but he wasn’t sure how effective he would be. (Joe Person) Rhule said QB Sam Darnold needs to play better just like the rest of the offense. (Person)

needs to play better just like the rest of the offense. (Person) Rhule believes the team needs to fix its identity and seemed to suggest big changes are coming: “(We’re) going to redefine who we are and we’re going to run the football.” (Person)

Saints

Per the Athletic’s Mike Sando, one executive he talked to about the upcoming trade deadline thinks the Saints would make a lot of sense if the Texans were willing to trade WR Brandin Cooks .

. Saints designated K Wil Lutz to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)