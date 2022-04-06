NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints, Tyrann Mathieu

Saints

Free-agent S Tyrann Mathieu feels that it would be a “great opportunity” to join the Saints’ defense under new HC Dennis Allen.

“First and foremost, it’s a great opportunity with Dennis Allen stepping into the lead position. He’s a great defensive mind. I have a lot of respect for Mrs. Benson and the kind of things she does throughout the community. It’s a team I grew up watching. Any time I get to play in front of family and friends, it obviously gives me more energy. It would be a great opportunity if that was to come,” said Mathieu, via Wilson Alexander of The Advocate.

Mathieu added that he has a strong relationship with DE Cameron Jordan and CB Marshon Lattimore.

“I have a great relationship with Cam Jordan, Marshon Lattimore,” Mathieu said. “The list goes on and on. Any time I see the Saints play defense, I always tap myself on the shoulder and say, ‘Hey, I could probably roll with those guys.’ Those guys have done a great thing. The last couple years, they’ve been like top five in defense. I don’t think they really need me, but it would be good to go back home and help them win.”