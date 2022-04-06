NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints, Tyrann Mathieu

Buccaneers
Buccaneers owner Joel Glazer offered his opinion on the return of QB Tom Brady.
“You went through a lot of different emotions,” Glazer said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “So, the first stage, where you just kind of felt the finality of the whole thing. But then, as time goes on, you think about it and you realize that there’s a lot of emotion involved in a season and it’s painful at the end of the season. I know how I feel at the end of a season, so you think about it, and you know how competitive Tom Brady is, that there’s always a chance. Then he had time to reflect and think about things, and we’re just thrilled to have him back.”
- South Dakota State QB Chris Oladokun will work out for the Buccaneers at their local pro day on Thursday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Nebraska CB Cam Taylor-Britt had a visit with the Buccaneers. (Billy Marshall)
Falcons
- The Falcons were one of the other teams to engage with the Dolphins in trade talks for WR DeVante Parker before he was dealt to the Patriots, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports Hawaii CB Cortez Davis will meet either in person or virtually with a number of teams, including the Falcons.
- Jordan Schultz reports the Falcons are bringing in Georgia Tech LB Quez Jackson for a visit next week.
- Georgia State OL Shamarious Gilmore will visit the Falcons. (Schultz)
- UCF DL Kalia Davis has a pre-draft visit lined up with the Falcons. (Greg Auman)
- Falcons WR Auden Tate‘s one-year, $1.035 million deal includes $5,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. (Michael Rothstein)
Saints
Free-agent S Tyrann Mathieu feels that it would be a “great opportunity” to join the Saints’ defense under new HC Dennis Allen.
“First and foremost, it’s a great opportunity with Dennis Allen stepping into the lead position. He’s a great defensive mind. I have a lot of respect for Mrs. Benson and the kind of things she does throughout the community. It’s a team I grew up watching. Any time I get to play in front of family and friends, it obviously gives me more energy. It would be a great opportunity if that was to come,” said Mathieu, via Wilson Alexander of The Advocate.
Mathieu added that he has a strong relationship with DE Cameron Jordan and CB Marshon Lattimore.
“I have a great relationship with Cam Jordan, Marshon Lattimore,” Mathieu said. “The list goes on and on. Any time I see the Saints play defense, I always tap myself on the shoulder and say, ‘Hey, I could probably roll with those guys.’ Those guys have done a great thing. The last couple years, they’ve been like top five in defense. I don’t think they really need me, but it would be good to go back home and help them win.”
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe notes the Saints ran into issues last year when they tried to trade up from No. 28 because teams didn’t want to drop that far, so that could have factored into their move to get another pick in the teens this year.
- The conventional thinking is the Saints made this move with a quarterback in mind, either with one of those picks or to trade up a second time. However, Howe points out if that’s the case, they’ve now shown their hand to other QB-needy teams.
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora says to pump the brakes on the thought that the Saints did this trade to add a quarterback. He talked to multiple GMs who think it might be more about adding a pair of starting-caliber players to fill big needs on the roster and help them compete immediately.
- One of them told La Canfora: “The Saints in general play their cards very close to the vest, but I don’t think this is about moving up to grab a quarterback. They really like Jameis and I think they are looking around at the NFC, and thinking they have as good a shot as anyone, especially if they land two impact players with these picks. It feels more to me like the kind of move they made when Sean was there than it does about finding a quarterback for two or three years down the road.”
- Baylor CB Kalon Barnes has met with the Saints in some form, per PFN’s Aaron Wilson.
- Florida RB Dameon Pierce had a top 30 visit with the Saints. (Greg Auman)
- Missouri State DL Eric Johnson has a top 30 visit with the Saints. Johnson was not invited to the NFL Combine. (Greg Auman)
- Southern Utah T Braxton Jones has a visit scheduled with the Saints, as well as multiple virtual meetings and private workouts with other NFL franchises. (Aaron Wilson)
