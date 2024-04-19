NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Bryce Young

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers signed DT William Gholston to a one-year, $1.3775 million contract with $985k guaranteed including a $167,500 signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

Clemson DT Ruke Orhorhoro took an official 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Ryan Fowler)

Wisconsin OL Tanor Bortolini took an official visit with the Buccaneers. (Ryan Roberts)

Panthers

Panthers assistant HC Harold Goodwin believes the team has the pieces in place along the offensive line needed to succeed.

“I’m excited for the group,” Goodwin said, via Panthers Wire. “Obviously, we’ve got five guys that can play at a high level. The biggest thing, knock on wood, we just gotta stay healthy. All those guys are capable of being high-quality players, Pro Bowl-level players—not to put any pressure on any of ’em. But I expect big things from that group to help this team out. I believe any offensive line on any football team is the foundation of the team. I feel like we got a good start to a good foundation of a future.”

Goodwin added that he’s not too concerned about OL Austin Corbett‘s transition from guard to center.

“Well, I don’t consider it a big leap. It’s something he’s done way in his past,” he replied. “But he’s a football player. Football players can do many different things. He’s smart, he’s athletic, he’s capable of doing anything we ask of him. So far since I’ve been here, we’ve talked about in my office. He feels comfortable with it. And obviously, it starts with him. And we feel confident as coaches, as an organization that he can lead us in the right direction. And he’s gonna have two big guard next to him. So all he’s gotta do is lead the way and we should be fine.”

Bryce Young

Panthers OC Brad Idzik believes QB Bryce Young has the arm and mental makeup to succeed in the NFL.

“Obviously, a winner,” Idzik said, via Panthers Wire. “He finds a way to win. His arm talent is phenomenal. He makes great, professional throws all over the field—the short, intermediate and down the field as well. But he’s a winner, and that’s something you can’t truly quantify all the time. We’re really excited to have him here. We’re really excited to watch him progress this offseason alongside his teammates.”

Idzik explained what the team has seen out of Young so far throughout the offseason workout program.

“You look at the film, and he put plenty on tape to show you that this is the guy we thought he was,” he said. “But as far as who we see now, we’re in the classrooms right now. So we’re really excited to see that professionalism that he brings to the table—why he won so much throughout every step of his career. We’re excited to build on that and just watch him progress as we get the chance to hit the field with him and watch him take this team and lead it.”