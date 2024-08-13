NFC Notes: Budda Baker, Stetson Bennett, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers DL Leonard Floyd is heading into his age-32 season after eight years in the league. San Francisco DL coach Kris Kocurek is blown away by Floyd’s drive at this age and loves being around him every day.

“Shoot, three plays later he was back in there,” Kocurek said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “And I’m asking the trainer, ‘We sure he’s good?’ … He just wants (to get) back in there as fast as he can. And that’s the type of person he is. He goes, he strains, he wants to be out there.”

“It’s just a joy to be around a player like that, that isn’t trying to take advantage of the veteran status and goes out there and puts in the work to be better. He’s a very driven individual.”

Cardinals

Cardinals S Budda Baker is entering the final year of his contract and there are few signs an extension is coming before the start of the regular season for the longtime Arizona defensive captain. Baker seems comfortable with that, however.

“Once the season starts, I’m going to do what I do — show out,” Baker said via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “I’m comfortable with whatever. Comfortable playing it out. … All I have to do is do my job and play football at a high level.”

The 28-year-old Baker probably doesn’t have a new deal yet because of concerns from the front office about how he’ll age. He admitted his teammates tease him about his experience but he feels as good as ever after seven years in the league.

“[Teammates] call me ‘Uncle,'” he said. “But I’m faster and quicker.”

Cardinals second-round CB Max Melton is tracking to start from the jump and drew praise from HC Jonathan Gannon : “Really good skill set, in my opinion. Wired the correct way to play that position. Tough, ball skills, will hit you.”

Fowler notes Cardinals RB James Conner will probably still be the focal point of the offense and is on track for another 200-plus carries as long as he stays healthy.

Rams

Rams QB Stetson Bennett threw four interceptions in his preseason debut but rallied to lead the team on a game-winning touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay praised Bennett’s toughness and expressed how impressed he was by his response to adversity.

“The first two [interceptions] were tough because those are kind of occupational hazards. He will be able to learn from them,” McVay said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “The second two, we have to be able to make better decisions. … [H]e is a resilient guy. All of them are ones that he can learn from, and I thought he did a really good job of being able to keep us ahead of the sticks [and] really moving us down the field. We obviously kind of petered out in the red zone, but I thought he did a great job getting us in and out of the huddle.”

“[I] was pleased with him. Yeah, obviously, those plays will stand out but I think it’s just about how do you stay together? How do you respond in the midst of it? How do you know that all I can do is the next right thing? That’s exactly what he did on that last drive.”