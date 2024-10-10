NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Jameson Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Caleb Williams is coming off of a strong performance in Week 5 with 304 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers. GM Ryan Poles thinks the rookie is “right where he should be and continuing to get better” with his development.

“You’ve seen that in terms of the efficiency, protecting the football, taking what’s given to him and then going into this last game, now explosives are starting to show up. So I really like his progress, I love the work ethic and the time that he’s put into it, the grit and toughness, the ability to bounce back from tough games.” he said via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said S Elijah Hicks will fill it at safety with Jaquan Brisker (concussion) out: “Elijah’s done a really good job for us in the past. He’s been in our system. We trust him, know him. … He’s excited for the opportunity.” (Kevin Fishbain)

Lions

Lions WR Jameson Williams had an emotional moment following Week 5’s win over the Seahawks, where he recorded 80 yards on two receptions and a touchdown. Williams notably missed 11 games as a rookie in 2022 as he recovered from knee surgery and then was suspended four games for gambling the following year.

“People just don’t understand the things we went through here,” James said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “It was a long journey … this is crazy.”

Williams is keeping note of all the criticism against him from reporters over the years.

“Even in past situations, you’ve got to look forward and think bigger,” Williams said. “In the NFL, I’ve been in obstacles. I’ve seen what reporters said. I’ve been in the news. My people send me what people say. I just use that as motivation, but I never lost faith because I always know what I can do on the field when I get the ball and I know my abilities and I know what can happen if things get put on my back.”

Williams made no excuses for his suspension for gambling and understands he must follow the rules.

“It’s rules you’ve got to follow, and that’s really just the main thing,” Williams said. “If it’s rules set, you’ve got to follow them. That’s it, really.”

Vikings

is a potential candidate for an in-season extension, as he’s playing well and looks like a potential building block piece for the defense under DC . However, they also note Bynum has a lot of leverage since he’s set to be a free agent in March and could elect to play things out.