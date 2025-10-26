NFC Notes: Cam Skattebo, J.J. McCarthy, Bears, Giants, Vikings

Bears

Jordan Schultz believes that the Week 8 matchup between the Bears and Ravens is pivotal for both franchises ahead of the deadline, and expects the winning team to be an aggressor.

Schultz adds that Bears GM Ryan Poles tends to be both an aggressive buyer and seller at the deadline.

Giants

Giants RB Cam Skattebo was fined $6,157 for striking/kicking/tripping/ kneeing, and WR Tyrone Tracy was fined $5,731 for use of the helmet.

Giants HC Brian Daboll says he has not seen Skattebo since he went to the hospital with a dislocated ankle: "I feel absolutely terrible for the young man." (Mike Garafolo)

Ian Rapoport reports that Skattebo would remain in Philadelphia overnight and undergo surgery.

Vikings

Following their loss to the Chargers, Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell answered questions about why QB J.J. McCarthy was healthy enough to be the team’s emergency backup but was still not starting.

“We worked out J.J. and he was close. J.J. and the medical staff kinda didn’t feel like he was there yet, but there was a lot of encouragement. . . . If J.J. is healthy, J.J. will play,” O’Connell said. “That’s been the case since the injury. That’s always been kind of my mindset. I believe we’re right, hopefully, around the corner from seeing him be healthy, have a week of preparation and go compete. That’s what he wants and that’s what he’s been working towards.”

Vikings LB Ivan Pace was fined $5,759 for use of the helmet.