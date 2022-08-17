NFC Notes: Cardinals, Aaron Donald, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

confirmed that he will not play in any of their preseason games. (Darren Urban) Cardinals WR Marquise Brown spoke to reporters for the first time since being arrested for speeding: “I want to learn from it.” (Urban)

Rams

Rams GM Les Snead knows that the team could never replace DL Aaron Donald if he were to walk away from the game, so there is no point in trying to do so.

“We’re never having another Aaron Donald, so we shouldn’t look for that,” Snead told The New York Times. “What we should do is figure out other ways to pressure the quarterback. But replacing Aaron Donald? That’s a fruitless call.”

Snead revealed Donald told them “I know I got three years,” so that’s what they’re banking on. His new deal has an out after that.

Rams HC Sean McVay confirmed QB Matthew Stafford (elbow) was a full participant in Tuesday’s scrimmage for the first-team in Thursday’s scrimmage and performed well: “Great energy, great command…threw the ball incredibly accurately…Really activated all parts of our pass game.” (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Seahawks

The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta points out Seahawks QB Drew Lock worked with the first team in Tuesday’s practice prior to testing positive for COVID-19.

worked with the first team in Tuesday’s practice prior to testing positive for COVID-19. Although HC Pete Carroll said Lock was set to start Thursday’s preseason game, he added that Geno Smith is still their No. 1 option: “Geno is still the No. 1 guy. He’s holding on to the spot at this point.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

said Lock was set to start Thursday’s preseason game, he added that is still their No. 1 option: “Geno is still the No. 1 guy. He’s holding on to the spot at this point.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar) Carroll continued that their original plan was to start Smith in the first preseason game and give Lock time in the second: “We had planned (this) well back before the offseason even started, to get to this game, the second game. Geno would get the start in the opening game, and then we’d go with Drew in the second game.” (ProFootballTalk)

Carroll mentioned second-round RB Kenneth Walker III suffered a hernia but it doesn’t appear to be a major concern: “Ken’s got a little hernia thing that he’s working on and we’ve got to get through that. So I don’t know what to tell you yet, but it’s something that we can attend to and all that.” (Brady Henderson)

suffered a hernia but it doesn’t appear to be a major concern: “Ken’s got a little hernia thing that he’s working on and we’ve got to get through that. So I don’t know what to tell you yet, but it’s something that we can attend to and all that.” (Brady Henderson) Carroll added they hoping Walker will be available for Week 1: “We’ve just got to make sure that he’s OK by the opener is what we’re shooting for.” (Adam Schefter)