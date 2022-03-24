NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said he isn’t worried about his future with the organization and is letting his agent handle the situation.

“I’m an Arizona Cardinal. I’ve done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that. I’m not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal.” he said via Darren Urban of the team website.

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford thanked the organization after signing a four-year extension, and said he’s looking forward to continuing to do this “for a long time.”

“I just had so much fun playing for this team this year, playing for this organization, this coaching staff, and I wanted to make sure I was able to do this for a long time,” Stafford said, via ESPN.

Stafford noted that he wanted to not only wanted an extension to stay in Los Angeles long-term, he wanted to do his part in reducing his cap number so the team can continue to surround him with talent.

“I obviously wanted to say thanks to the Rams for giving me that opportunity. It was a lot of hard work getting to this point. I’m just happy where we are and to know what the future looks like for me and for our team. It’s an exciting thing as a player to kind of know where you are going to be and be able to put some roots down and really go try to make something really special for a while. I was just trying to find something that felt good for both sides where we are able to continue to add players and pieces around me.”

Stafford is excited about the addition of WR Allen Robinson, and noted his ability to make plays in the red zone as a huge plus to the team’s offense.

“Some of the areas that becomes such an advantage is probably down in the red zone,” Stafford said. “There’s just less field for defenders to defend. Therefore, it’s a little bit easier to cover guys. His ability to go up and make catches over guys, around guys, whatever it is, is really special. I’ve seen it up close and personal. At the same time, for a guy of his size, I think he does a great job of separating, too. There are quite a few times where he’s doing a great job whether it’s at the line of scrimmage or whether it’s at the top of his route transitioning and doing a great job of creating space for the quarterback as well. I think you get the best of both worlds when it comes to that with him. I’m eager to get out there and get to work with him and see what it’s like throwing to him.”

The feeling is mutual with Robinson, who is excited to continue his career with Stafford.

“Just kind of watching Matt’s career from afar, seeing all of the receivers he’s played with and being able to see everything he’s been able to help his receivers accomplish … being able to kind of step into that and being able to build that rapport and that relationship, that’s what I’m looking forward to,” he said.

According to SI’s Albert Breer, the Rams also offered EDGE Von Miller a similar contract that the Bills did. The key difference was Miller’s first three years in Buffalo were guaranteed compared to two in Los Angeles, which was a sticking point.

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Drew Lock appeared confident during his introductory press conference with the team and told reporters that he is ready to earn the job. He also announced he would be wearing No. 2, changing from No. 3 out of respect for QB Russell Wilson.

“I was ready for something to happen and then when I found out that this is what happened, I was really, really excited,” Lock said, via The Associated Press. “Excited for a fresh start. Excited to come in and compete for a starting job. Nothing has been promised, as I would want. I’d want them to come in here and tell me I need to earn it. Tell me to come in and work. Tell me I need to come in and compete. I need to play well. There are a lot of things I need to do to show this organization that I should be the one taking those snaps, but right now nothing is promised. You wouldn’t go wear (No.) 18 in Indianapolis. You wouldn’t go wear (No. 12) in Green Bay. It’s a sign of respect for him from me. But also at the same time, I want to write my own story here. I want to make that me. I don’t want to fight against Russell. He’s done so many great things for this place and so many great things for the city of Seattle (and) the state of Washington. I want 2 to be remembered as Drew Lock.”