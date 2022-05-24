NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said he expects QB Kyler Murray to be at mandatory minicamp in June. (Tyler Dragon)

Rams

Rams WR Van Jefferson operates as the team’s primary deep threat in 2021, and while he’s willing to perform in whatever role that is asked of him, he wants to become an all-around receiver in the NFL.

“I just try to be an all-around player,” he said via Rams Wire. “Whatever role that they want me to play, that’s the role I’m gonna do. Whatever I can do to help the team win. Last year was just a role that I was suited with and I tried to do it to the best of my ability and it worked out. This year, I’m just going to whatever role they want me to play and execute that to the best of my ability, so that’s kind of my mindset on that.”

Rams HC Sean McVay said he spoke with DL Aaron Donald , who’s not at OTAs amid contract talks with the team, although the first day of the program also happened to be his birthday. McVay added: “Dialogue’s good.” (Andrew Siciliano)

said he spoke with DL , who’s not at OTAs amid contract talks with the team, although the first day of the program also happened to be his birthday. McVay added: “Dialogue’s good.” (Andrew Siciliano) Rams QB Matthew Stafford confirmed he had an offseason injection in his elbow to help with an issue that he dealt with during the season. Stafford is not throwing passes in workouts. When asked if he would throw in throw in OTA’s or wait until minicamp, Stafford responded: “Don’t know yet, still working on it.” (Gary Klein)

Seahawks