NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
- Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said he expects QB Kyler Murray to be at mandatory minicamp in June. (Tyler Dragon)
Rams
Rams WR Van Jefferson operates as the team’s primary deep threat in 2021, and while he’s willing to perform in whatever role that is asked of him, he wants to become an all-around receiver in the NFL.
“I just try to be an all-around player,” he said via Rams Wire. “Whatever role that they want me to play, that’s the role I’m gonna do. Whatever I can do to help the team win. Last year was just a role that I was suited with and I tried to do it to the best of my ability and it worked out. This year, I’m just going to whatever role they want me to play and execute that to the best of my ability, so that’s kind of my mindset on that.”
- Rams HC Sean McVay said he spoke with DL Aaron Donald, who’s not at OTAs amid contract talks with the team, although the first day of the program also happened to be his birthday. McVay added: “Dialogue’s good.” (Andrew Siciliano)
- Rams QB Matthew Stafford confirmed he had an offseason injection in his elbow to help with an issue that he dealt with during the season. Stafford is not throwing passes in workouts. When asked if he would throw in throw in OTA’s or wait until minicamp, Stafford responded: “Don’t know yet, still working on it.” (Gary Klein)
Seahawks
- The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar notes Seahawks LT Charles Cross is the only rookie who looks like he’s being penciled in to start from Day 1. Third-round OT Abraham Lucas will battle Jake Curhan to start at right tackle.
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said that LB Jordyn Brooks will take over former LB Bobby Wagner‘s role calling the plays on defense. Brooks and LB Cody Barton were the team’s two starting linebackers throughout practice on Monday. (Bob Condotta)
- Seahawks DT Al Woods and OL Gabe Jackson were among those not present at OTA’s. Carroll expects both to be at minicamp in two weeks. (Condotta)
- Carroll added that RB Rashaad Penny is resting a slight hamstring issue. (Condotta)
- Carroll said that newly-acquired WR Marquise Goodwin can still stretch the field. Seahawks WR coach Sanjay Lal was with Goodwin in Buffalo, so there’s familiarity. Carroll added that the team seriously considered drafting him in 2013. (Brady Henderson)
- Carroll also noted that QB Drew Lock is hanging with QB Geno Smith in the competition to start, after previously saying that Smith has the edge due to his knowledge of the system: “Geno really has the package nailed, so I have that to gauge him on. He’s hanging with Geno throughout all of this. We’re not holding anything back.” (PFT)
