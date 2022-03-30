NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, D.K. Metcalf

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said the team is looking at ways of trying to figure out what and where things went wrong for them in the second half of the season.

“I think this year, we played really well early, had some injuries, different things that I could’ve done a better job of adjusting the offense,” Kingsbury said, via Pro Football Talk. “And that’s what we’ve done — just trying to address how we practice later in the season, how we strategize, different things like that to try and be better in that final stretch.”

Kingsbury also said he would like to see QB Kyler Murray be more consistent.

“It’s tough — last year you lose your No. 1 receiver the last month,” Kingsbury said. “I don’t care who you are at that position. But I think he’s gotten better and better each year. I think he’s never had an offseason, really. We had the covid stuff the last two years. So I think this offseason, just continuing to grow in who he is as a person, leader, all those things — I expect him to take the next step.”

Aaron Wilson reports that the Cardinals worked out South Dakota State QB Chris Oladokun privately in Tampa, Florida. Wilson adds that Oladokun is rising quickly and has already met with the Steelers and the Bears.

Rams

Rams’ executive Kevin Demoff announced on Tuesday that they are planning extensions for HC Sean McVay and GM Les Snead. He explained that they “want to be aligned” and praised their partnership over the years.

“They want to be aligned,” Demoff said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. “I think what is most important is they work really well together. In their five years together, we (are) second in the NFL in wins. Fortunate enough to go to two Super Bowls (and) win one. Three division titles. They speak the same language and they see football the same way. They’re motivated to build teams together the same way. When you find that partnership, you want to keep it.”

Demoff wouldn’t elaborate on a possible timeline for McVay and Snead’s deals to be announced but mentioned that their previous extension came shortly before training camp.

“We went to the Super Bowl in 2018. They both had two years left (on previous deals). We announced extensions for them on the eve of training camp. Sometimes ‘past’ is ‘protocol.’”

As for DT Aaron Donald‘s possible extension, Rams’ executive Tony Pastoors said that they have had positive dialogue with his representation.

“I think the dialogue we’ve had to date with Aaron and his representation has been nothing but positive,” Pastoors said. “I think we all have the same goal: find a suitable solution, and make sure he’s wearing a Rams uniform next fall. I think it’s just figuring out how that looks and what that means. … I would say things are feeling much better than I did the last time around.”

Seahawks

Another NFC personnel executive tells Fansided’s Matt Lombardo the Seahawks are the best remaining fit for Browns QB Baker Mayfield : “There’s no doubt that Baker Mayfield is Seattle’s best option. He’s only 26 years old.“Is he a headstrong guy? Is he a prideful guy? Absolutely, bigger than life, and that’s alright. Pete Carroll can corral that in. That’s what he’s good at.”

: “There’s no doubt that Baker Mayfield is Seattle’s best option. He’s only 26 years old.“Is he a headstrong guy? Is he a prideful guy? Absolutely, bigger than life, and that’s alright. Pete Carroll can corral that in. That’s what he’s good at.” The Browns don’t have a lot of leverage right now given Mayfield’s contract and the fact most teams have their quarterback plans in place for 2022. That could help Seattle get a good deal: “I could see Baker getting moved on draft night. If both quarterbacks are gone, they don’t need to give up a lot, and wind up with the quarterback they want, it could be a win-win for Cleveland if they get any significant compensation because of the situation they put themselves in.”

Seahawks GM John Schneider said that they intend on getting an extension done for WR D.K. Metcalf : “Yeah, that’s our intent.” (Brady Henderson)

said that they intend on getting an extension done for WR : “Yeah, that’s our intent.” (Brady Henderson) Regarding the current market for receivers exploding, Schneider said the pricey figures at the position requires them to monitor how the salary cap progresses: “It is what it is now, right? This is the market. So we’ll get to that when we get to it. But yeah there is a bit of, whoa, but then you have to figure out, where’s the cap going? What it’s going to look like? How do you build your team?” (Henderson)

Seattle’s three-year, $24 million extension for TE Will Dissly was higher than many expected. Schneider said responded that another team was pursuing Dissly and they wanted to retain his leadership: “Offensively right now, his leadership is huge. He’s a core dude on the offense.” (Henderson)

was higher than many expected. Schneider said responded that another team was pursuing Dissly and they wanted to retain his leadership: “Offensively right now, his leadership is huge. He’s a core dude on the offense.” (Henderson) Schneider basically ruled out a reunion with LB Bobby Wagner and talked up Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton: “We’re on to Jordyn and Cody. No one has even seen Cody yet. Cody’s a baller.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)