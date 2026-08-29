NFC Notes: Carson Beck, Jaden Dugger, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers rookie LB Jaden Dugger talked about how much LB Fred Warner and LB Dre Greenlaw have helped him bring his game along.

“This being my first offseason in the linebacker room, I’ve learned a lot about how to use my hands better and understanding the game,” Dugger said, via NBC Sports. “I feel like having an NFL vet and a great coach, and also great leaders in the room like Fred and Dre, they’re helping me learn a lot. I feel like I’ve learned so much since I’ve been here. My mental game has grown so much.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur was asked whether the team plans to have QB Carson Beck involved in the regular season, given his lack of reps in the preseason despite showing success when given the opportunity.

“I’m not going to dive into it because we don’t have to worry about that right now,” LaFleur said, via the team website. “When we get closer, I’ll answer that for you.”

Rams

When asked about the Rams’ No. 3 receiver role, Nate Atkins of The Athletic writes that he expects the position to take a committee approach. He could see Konata Mumpfield backing up Davante Adams as an outside option, Jordan Whittington as Puka Nacua ‘s backup, while the No. 3 role will be based on “specialized roles.”

backing up as an outside option, as ‘s backup, while the No. 3 role will be based on “specialized roles.” Atkins also thinks there will be a committee approach at the tight end spot with an increased use of three-tight end sets. In the end, Atkins believes Terrance Ferguson will emerge as an “every-week, game-planned role.”

will emerge as an “every-week, game-planned role.” As for Los Angeles not having a speed threat at receiver, Atkins points out that they already led the league in scoring last season without the speed element. Without an outside player with a lot of speed, Atkins writes that the hope is they create more explosive plays over the middle.

According to Atkins, Nacua and Ferguson have noticeably slimmed down over the offseason, while Blake Corum and Kyren Williams have focused on building speed in training camp.

and have focused on building speed in training camp. Atkins views the Rams’ offensive line depth as a current concern, with Justin Dedich missing time due to a cut on his hand while third-round rookie Keagen Trost suffered a hamstring injury in their preseason game. Atkins mentions that David Quessenberry is the last depth option at tackle available, and Beaux Limmer is currently the top interior backup option.

missing time due to a cut on his hand while third-round rookie suffered a hamstring injury in their preseason game. Atkins mentions that is the last depth option at tackle available, and is currently the top interior backup option. As for Nacua entering the final year of his contract, Atkins is confident that a “monster” extension is on the horizon for him.