NFC Notes: CeeDee Lamb, Kelee Ringo, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders RG Samuel Cosmi has improved his play every season in the league and took the biggest jump last year after the birth of his daughter. Cosmi talked about how having a child gives him purpose and how it helps him on the field and off.

“The type of like love you have for a child is insane,” Cosmi said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “(Parenthood) also teaches a lot of patience and care. I love being a dad. It also puts a perspective on life and what it is all about. A bigger thing I’m fighting for every day I get on this field.”

“(In 2023), I was able just to be myself. I’m a no-BS type of guy. So if I’m, if I’m screwing up on something, I’ll obviously take my (share of the) blame. … If we’re not doing well in certain aspects, why not be honest? You guys see it. We see, everybody sees it. If we’re doing good, I’m gonna say we’re doing good. This is a business at the end of the day. The hardest people that we have to (impress) are ourselves. We have to be our biggest critics.”

Cowboys

When asked whether he is optimistic about getting a deal done with Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, owner Jerry Jones said he expects the two parties to meet again in the near future but doesn’t want to speak on Lamb’s behalf.

“Well, I think I am and when I say that, it doesn’t sound too promising. The facts are that I believe we’ll come together. I don’t want to speak for him. That’s what I’m trying not to do. But we wouldn’t have offered him what we’ve offered him if we didn’t want him to be here,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

Jones reiterated that he feels they’ve had “promising talks” with Lamb’s camp.

“I don’t mean that to be insensitive to our fans or to CeeDee, but we’re in good shape there and we are having promising talks,” Jones said. “You say, ‘Well, why do you keep talking? Why don’t you do something?’ Again, as in anything, it takes both of you there at the same time. But I believe it’s got the proper amount of everything — emphasis, importance — for everybody involved here and we’ll see how it goes.”

Eagles

Heading into his second season, Eagles CB Kelee Ringo is beaming with confidence on the field. Ringo talked about what he’s done to improve and his desire to be great.

“I really feel like playing to my strengths is something that I’ve been continuing to grow on,” Ringo said, via David Maialetti of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Every single time I line up, I just want to be a force to be reckoned with. Man, I’m playing to my strengths and trusting my abilities. I’m trusting my experience so I can make plays.”

“Every single day is an evaluation. So I want to just come out here and give my best foot forward, no matter if it’s in the meeting room, the training room, taking care of my body, come out here before practice, man, just working out so when I come out there on the field, I’m putting my best self out there.”