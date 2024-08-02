NFC Notes: Chase Young, YaYa Diaby, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said OLB YaYa Diaby has an ankle injury and they are unsure of the severity. (Greg Auman)

said OLB has an ankle injury and they are unsure of the severity. (Greg Auman) Per Rick Stroud, x-rays on Diaby’s ankle were normal and he will undergo an MRI later today. Stroud adds the team is optimistic he avoided serious injury.

Falcons

The Falcons signed DE James Smith-Williams in the offseason after four years in Washington as a rotational piece. Atlanta HC Raheem Morris spoke on how his defined role in all aspects is a positive to the organization.

“James is one of those guys that has that kind of role clarity, the ability to go practice, to be able to be present every single day within that role, and now you’re watching it grow,” Morris said, via Amna Subhan of the team’s website. “It’s not shocking because you see it so much in football, but it’s just nice to see it around here.”

“He’s really showing up because he is playing so clear. He is playing with just a light head. He’s playing with an easy mind, easy heart and just having fun. And he’s been fun to watch grow.”

Saints

The Saints signed DE Chase Young in free agency despite Young coming off a neck injury. New Orleans HC Dennis Allen is impressed with how Young has played in his first days back and he noted his impact on the defense overall.

“He’s certainly ahead of where we thought he was going to be at this point in time and so, I think the ramp up for him is just every day, you’re going to see a little bit more,” Allen said, via John DeShazier of the team’s website. “Now, what’s a little bit more? Well, it may be a couple more reps each period until finally, we’re ready to fully incorporate him into the whole deal. I haven’t seen any limitations at all out of him, other than its really kind of been a while since he’s really been playing real football.”

“Just trying to get his football legs up under him a little bit, and I like the progress. I would say he’s exceeded my expectations to this point. . . . He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do, the way we’ve asked him to do it, never has there been any sort of kickback on anything. I’ve been really pleased with that part of it. And I think as you watch practice, I think you can feel it when he’s out there.”