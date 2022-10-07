NFC Notes: Commanders, Brian Robinson, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders third-round RB Brian Robinson recalled laying in his hospital bed five weeks ago after suffering a pair of gunshot wounds in an apparent robbery attempt. Robinson’s faith was tested when he realized there could be a possibility that he could never return to football.

“That,” Robinson said, via USA Today, “was probably the lowest point I’ve ever been in my life. My passion for this game runs so deep. I never thought I’d be in a situation where I had to question or be questioned if I would be able to return back to playing football.”

Robinson’s first drill back had him skeptical that he could complete the drill at full strength. After he did, he pointed his finger toward the sky and knew that he could make his comeback.

“By the time I finished that drill, I knew that I was at least where I needed to be,” Robinson said, “if not a little bit further as far as the progress I’ve made.”

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said RB Brian Robinson “had a good week” of practice and they will decide on his availability on Saturday: “We’re pretty fired up. We’ll go through tomorrow morning and see how he is and then decide.” (John Keim)

Rivera said rookie TE Cole Turner will be active for Week 5's game while TE Logan Thomas (calf) is currently considered questionable. (Nicki Jhabvala)

Cowboys

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (groin) said he didn’t participate in Friday’s practice because his “GPS numbers” from the previous day were too high. (Calvin Watkins)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that Dak Prescott (thumb) is progressing from his injury but still isn't game-ready: "He is improving and he is gripping it stronger. Is he able to grip and throw in a way that you would want him to play in a ballgame? No. I don't know when he will be back out there, but he is improving." (Jon Machota)

According to Jon Machota, veteran OL Jason Peters could miss multiple games after suffering a chest injury.

could miss multiple games after suffering a chest injury. Machota adds that Peter’s injury could result in OL Connor McGovern getting the “majority of work” at left guard.

Giants

When asked if he felt angry to go unsigned over the offseason, Giants LB Jaylon Smith responded that he still feels like “one of the best linebackers in the league” and is just eager for an opportunity.

“Naturally, the ego speaks,” Smith said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “But I know I can still play the game at a high level. I know I’m still one of the best linebackers in the league. It’s just [being] granted opportunity.”

Smith said that he’s been training hard and has a lot of playing left in his career.

“I was training my a– off,” said Smith. “I’m in Year 7, but I’m 27 [years old]. I’m still young. I still have a lot of ball left to be able to play the game at a high level. Just taking all the success and adversity I’ve had over my career and just continuing to pour it out. The Giants brought me in and loved what they saw.”

Smith added that he’s open to anything asked of him from the Giants’ coaching staff.

“Whatever situation they put me in, anything they want from me, I’m going to do,” Smith said. “Everything I’ve gotten is earned. That’s all coach told me: Come in and earn it. I know I can add a lot to this team. It’s about patience and being a steward of the game.”

Giants WR Kadarius Toney tweaked his hamstring in Thursday’s practice and did not practice on Friday. (Connor Hughes)