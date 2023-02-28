NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- According to John Keim of ESPN, Amazon owner Jeff Bezos has hired an investment firm to examine the possibility of a bid on the Washington Commanders.
- Bezos specifically hired Allen & Company, which happens to be the same company that conducted the sale of the Denver Broncos last year and the Carolina Panthers in 2018.
- Bezos has not submitted a bid for the Commanders, but his recent move signals a high level of interest in possibly making a bid for the franchise.
- The only known bidder for the Commanders as of now is Josh Harris.
Cowboys
- Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on QB Dak Prescott: “I think Dak is the ultimate team leader. He’s got an insatiable appetite to be great and clean up whatever he needs to clean up. It all starts with the quarterback, and I think we’ve got ours.” (Michael Gehlken)
- Jones also commented on the team’s trio of safeties which includes Malik Hooker, Jayron Kearse, and Donovan Wilson: “It’s great to have all three of them. Obviously, a priority to keep them together. It will be one of our priorities.” (Gehlken)
- According to Jones, it was the decision of HC Mike McCarthy to call the plays and move on from Kellen Moore: “We’re not satisfied with where we got to. We weren’t good enough this year. We have to accept that and we have to improve.” (Jon Machota)
- Jones also noted that depending on the pick number, he is not against drafting a running back in the first round: “If you’re taking a player in the top half, you’re hoping you’ve got a player who is going to be here for 10 years.” (Gehlken)
- Jones on RT Terence Steele, who is rehabbing from knee surgery on a torn ACL: “He’s doing unbelievable with his rehab. He’s done as well as anybody that we’ve ever had in terms of his rehab and his diligence. We don’t expect any hiccups there.” (Gehlken)
- When it comes to LB Leighton Vander Esch, Jones feels he did enough to be re-signed: “I thought Leighton had a great year. It’ll all just boil down to the economics in terms of where he ends up. But no, he had a hell of a year.” (Gehlken)
Eagles
- Aaron Wilson reports the Eagles have agreed to add another year and give a raise to ST coordinator Michael Clay.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!