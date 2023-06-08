NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Per ESPN’s John Keim, pending new Commanders owner Josh Harris met with the NFL finance committee on Wednesday as he and the league sort out the particulars of his deal to buy the team.

met with the NFL finance committee on Wednesday as he and the league sort out the particulars of his deal to buy the team. It’s still widely expected that the league will vote to approve the sale at some point later this summer, according to Keim.

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said they would observe DE Chase Young (knee) in minicamp but he’s confident about the defensive end’s condition: “We’ll find out today. I’m confident, though. He looked good. He really did. The proof will be in the pudding,” via Ralph Vacchiano.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes it seems unlikely the Commanders would trade Young in a pivotal year for a lot of people in charge in Washington.

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson said first-round CB Emmanuel Forbes has made a lasting first impression on him: “Honestly, I watched the tape and I was like, ‘I think he’s good, but I don’t know.’ After seeing him on the field, I know how good he is now. I understand why he was drafted in the first round. I understand what all the hype is about,” per Nicki Jhabvala.

brings to the team: “He has brought a culture to our team. He’s brought a sense of energy and urgency.” (Ben Standig) Rivera said they’re pleased with the progress QB Sam Howell has made this spring: “He’s pretty much shown us what we want to see. He’s young and we know he’s young…he’s got a good skillset.” (Standig)

at minicamp. (Jhabvala) Former Bills DC Leslie Frazier spent two days with the Packers and was scheduled to do the same with both the Commanders and Giants. (Josina Anderson)

Cowboys

It doesn’t come as a big surprise, but Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones confirmed Dallas doesn’t have much interest in former Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins. The team already made one big veteran addition at receiver this offseason by trading for Brandin Cooks and has CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup still on the roster as well.

“He’s not on this team right now,” Jones said via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We went down the road with Cooks. We’re very comfortable with Cooks. We’re pleased with our receiving group.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on OL Terence Steele : “I’m liking his flex that we’re mentally thinking about. I think the fact that those tall guys with that kind of length, arm length especially — I like the fact that they haven’t been ruled out inside. I see how that can work.” (Michael Gehlken)

on OL : “I’m liking his flex that we’re mentally thinking about. I think the fact that those tall guys with that kind of length, arm length especially — I like the fact that they haven’t been ruled out inside. I see how that can work.” (Michael Gehlken) The Cowboys hired Colts director of football research John Park as their new director of strategic football operations. Park had been a significant figure in Indianapolis’ analytics department since 2016. (Seth Walder)

Eagles

Per the Athletic’s Zach Berman, Eagles HC Nick Sirianni didn’t sound eager to pursue former Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins , instead praising the players already on the roster: “I’m really pleased with the group that we have. Howie and myself are always looking for opportunities to make the team better, but I really love the room that we have. …You never know what’s going to happen, but I really like our room.”

