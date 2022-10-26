NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano notes a league source identified Commanders TE Logan Thomas as someone who might have trade interest from other teams if Washington decided to be sellers before the trade deadline.

as someone who might have trade interest from other teams if Washington decided to be sellers before the trade deadline. The source adds Washington could also probably get a nice return for RB Antonio Gibson if they moved him and went with the rest of their deep backfield.

if they moved him and went with the rest of their deep backfield. As far as adding to the team, Vacchiano could see the Commanders pulling the trigger on a deal for help on the offensive line if the opportunity presents itself. But competent linemen are at a premium.

NBC Sports’ JP Finlay reports Commanders DE Chase Young has had no setbacks and could practice next week, yet the team is in no hurry and will not rush him back from injury.

has had no setbacks and could practice next week, yet the team is in no hurry and will not rush him back from injury. The Commanders brought in three defensive players for workouts on Tuesday including DT Cortez Broughton, DT Christopher Hinton, and DE Marquiss Spencer. (Aaron Wilson)

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said his thumb felt great and was excited to get the win in his first game back.

“Yeah, felt great. I felt comfortable with everything,” Prescott said, via PFT. “The thumb definitely didn’t bother me. Wasn’t a thought in my head. I felt like after a few throws, yeah, I was back into it. That drive before halftime, I felt like I made a few that just said, ‘Hey, we’re good to go; don’t think about anything again.’ I felt fine, but this is about the team. It’s a great team win. This is what I’ve been watching for the last five weeks — this defense, this special teams, us playing complementary football. It’s great to be back and be a part of it.”

Prescott said he came out firing due to overconfidence, but was able to settle in and had a strong second half.

“Once I made some throws, I knew my thumb was good, and I felt like I had the spin back that I’ve had and the confidence,” Prescott said. “Some of those [early] throws were just overconfidence in a sense. Yeah, I’ve got to guard against that, just because sometimes it can lead to turnovers, and that’s the last thing you’re trying to do is put this team in a bad position because I’m overconfident. When you have a defense like this, understand just continue to go through the reads, take a checkdown here and there, and it’ll pay off.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy stressed the importance of Prescott continuing to get reps in order to knock the rust off.

“It’s just like anything, especially at the quarterback position, to come back from an injury on your throwing hand, just he needs reps, he needs to continue to get the reps,” McCarthy said. “We’ll get a full week this week going into Chicago. I think that’ll really help him a bunch. Coming out of the Sunday night game and no practice on Wednesday, we were just more throwing routes on air. As much team activity that we can participate in, that’s only going to get him back to where he was coming out of training camp. Obviously, I thought he had a winning performance today.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy on the team trading for DT Johnathan Hankins : “He’s an anchor player. Very smart. He brings experience. I just think he’s a really good fit for us. “I think he’ll come right here and get going. You cannot have enough big men in your building.” (Jon Machota)

on the team trading for DT : “He’s an anchor player. Very smart. He brings experience. I just think he’s a really good fit for us. “I think he’ll come right here and get going. You cannot have enough big men in your building.” (Jon Machota) Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) did not practice on Wednesday. (Machota)

Eagles

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Eagles as a potential landing spot for Browns RB Kareem Hunt . They investigate every deal and could use some depth at running back.

. They investigate every deal and could use some depth at running back. Eagles RT Lane Johnson is still in the concussion protocol, according to HC Nick Sirianni . (Josh Tolentino)

is still in the concussion protocol, according to HC . (Josh Tolentino) Johnson also offered up the following statement: ”I’ll be ready to go this week.” (Jeff McLane)

Giants

PFF’s Doug Kyed, speaking with a league source, notes the Giants will likely have two options to choose from with QB Daniel Jones this offseason, assuming they don’t decide to sign him to a long-term deal.

this offseason, assuming they don’t decide to sign him to a long-term deal. New York can either place the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jones or the transition tender. The franchise tag would be around $31.5 million and would entitle the Giants to two first-round picks if another team signed Jones to an offer sheet and they declined to match.

The transition tag would be just $28 million but wouldn’t come with draft pick compensation if Jones was signed away. It would, however, allow the two sides to continue extension talks beyond the July 15 tag deadline.

Kyed adds if the Giants use either tag on Jones, they cannot use the tag on RB Saquon Barkley , meaning they either must sign him to an extension or be content letting him test free agency.

, meaning they either must sign him to an extension or be content letting him test free agency. Giants HC Brian Daboll said WRs Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney would not practice on Wednesday. There’s a good chance they won’t be back until after the bye in Week 9. (Art Stapleton)

said WRs and would not practice on Wednesday. There’s a good chance they won’t be back until after the bye in Week 9. (Art Stapleton) The Giants brought in TE Andre Miller for a workout on Tuesday. He later signed to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)