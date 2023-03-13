NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post has full contract details for Commanders DT Daron Payne on his four-year, $90 million deal. Payne received a signing bonus of $28 million and base salaries of $2.51 million, $15 million, $19.56 million and $16.4 million.
- Payne’s 2023 and 2024 base salaries are fully guaranteed. In 2025, $13 million is guaranteed for injury at signing, $9 million becomes guaranteed in 2024 and another $4 million in 2025.
- Payne has a $5 million roster bonus that’s due on the third day of the league year in 2026. There are annual $500,000 workout bonuses, guaranteed in 2023 and guaranteed for injury in 2024, as well as up to $510,000 in per-game roster bonuses in 2024-2026.
Cowboys
- NFL Media’s Jane Slater reports the Cowboys did not even make an offer to impending free agent TE Dalton Schultz this offseason after placing the franchise tag on him last year.
Eagles
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the Eagles have a Top 30 visit scheduled with LSU DL Jaquelin Roy.
Giants
The Giants enter this offseason with a ton of needs for a playoff team, which makes sense given they were supposed to be a rebuilding squad last year. High on the list is wide receiver, as the only notable players under contract for 2023 currently are Isaiah Hodgins and Wan’Dale Robinson — and the latter is coming off a torn ACL. Still, Giants GM Joe Schoen didn’t make it seem like he’ll be desperate to add receivers.
“I understand there’s somewhat of an obsession with the receiver position,” Schoen said via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “We still have to build a team. That’s an important position, I get that, but the value still has to match up and we still have several holes we need to fill.”
The Giants will have to make additions regardless, likely via both free agency and the draft. Schoen did offer some hints on what he and HC Brian Daboll are looking for at the position.
“He wants guys who can separate,” Schoen said. “If you can separate, no matter how tall, short, wide, if you can separate, we’ll find a way to use them within the offense whether it’s outside, inside or slot. That’s one of the unique skills that Daboll has is taking the players and the skill set that he has and developing the offense around their skill set.”
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has the full details on a complicated incentive package for Giants QB Daniel Jones. He can earn a maximum of $35 million, half in playoff incentives and half in the regular season, but there are $63 million in total incentives in the contract, giving him extra opportunities to hit that number.
- For the playoff incentives, Jones must play at least 65 percent of the snaps to qualify. Each year he has $500,000 for making the playoffs, $750,000 for winning the division, $1 million for winning a playoff game or earning a bye, $1.25 million for two playoff wins or one win and a bye, and $1.5 million for winning the Super Bowl.
- That’s a max of $5 million possible each year. Each bonus Jones hits is tied to an escalator that will kick in the following year. So if Jones were to max out his incentives in 2023, he’d earn $5 million plus another $5 million raise to his 2024 salary.
- The same structure applies for the regular season incentives, with a maximum of $4 million in any one year. There are three levels each year at $250,000, $375,000 and $375,000 for finishing in the top 15, top 10 and top five in passing touchdowns, passing yards, total touchdowns and total yards.
- Jones can also hit those benchmarks by hitting certain statistical goals. For passing touchdowns, he has incentives at 19, 25 and 31. For passing yards, it’s 3,325, 3,800 and 4,325. For total touchdowns, it’s 24, 26 and 34. For total yards, it’s 3,700, 4,375 and 4,700.
- Aaron Wilson reports that Giants WR Sterling Shepard‘s one-year, $1.317 million deal with the team includes a base salary of $1.165 million and includes a $38,125 per game active roster bonus.
