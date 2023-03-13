NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

The Giants enter this offseason with a ton of needs for a playoff team, which makes sense given they were supposed to be a rebuilding squad last year. High on the list is wide receiver, as the only notable players under contract for 2023 currently are Isaiah Hodgins and Wan’Dale Robinson — and the latter is coming off a torn ACL. Still, Giants GM Joe Schoen didn’t make it seem like he’ll be desperate to add receivers.

“I understand there’s somewhat of an obsession with the receiver position,” Schoen said via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “We still have to build a team. That’s an important position, I get that, but the value still has to match up and we still have several holes we need to fill.”

The Giants will have to make additions regardless, likely via both free agency and the draft. Schoen did offer some hints on what he and HC Brian Daboll are looking for at the position.