NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

By
Nate Bouda
-

Commanders

  • Commanders RB J.D. McKissic, who received interest from the Bills, said he has “much respect” for Buffalo but called Washington D.C. his home: “[My decision was] based on where I wanted to be… Washington is home.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
  • McKissic added that he has “unfinished business” with the Commanders and is fully recovered from his neck injury: “You can’t ask for a better organization to be chosen by, but I had unfinished business in Washington. The way we left off, we felt we were inclining… With my injury, I had things I wanted to prove in Washington.” (John Keim)
  • Commanders OL Cornelius Lucas said he “heard from a few teams” as a free agent before re-signing with Washington to a two-year deal: “I picked up a good amount of traction, more than I have in the past. But everyone was faking and booty-shaking and Washington was the only one that came through.” (John Keim)
  • Ben Standig reports that Washington is among the teams interested in LB Jermaine Carter

Cowboys

  • Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reports that University of Miami QB D’Eriq King has been drawing interest around the league as a slot receiver and returner who can also play quarterback if needed, with three interested teams being the Bills, Cowboys, and Seahawks.
  • Mississippi State DB Jaylon Jones has a top-30 visit with the Falcons and is also invited to the Cowboys local Pro Day. (Wilson)
  • The Cowboys are scheduled to host Buffalo CB Ja’Marcus Ingram at their local prospect Pro Day. (Mike Kaye)
  • Todd Archer reports that the Cowboys are hiring former Packers’ assistant special teams coach Rayna Stewart to the same role in Dallas. 

Giants

