NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- Commanders RB J.D. McKissic, who received interest from the Bills, said he has “much respect” for Buffalo but called Washington D.C. his home: “[My decision was] based on where I wanted to be… Washington is home.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
- McKissic added that he has “unfinished business” with the Commanders and is fully recovered from his neck injury: “You can’t ask for a better organization to be chosen by, but I had unfinished business in Washington. The way we left off, we felt we were inclining… With my injury, I had things I wanted to prove in Washington.” (John Keim)
- Commanders OL Cornelius Lucas said he “heard from a few teams” as a free agent before re-signing with Washington to a two-year deal: “I picked up a good amount of traction, more than I have in the past. But everyone was faking and booty-shaking and Washington was the only one that came through.” (John Keim)
- Ben Standig reports that Washington is among the teams interested in LB Jermaine Carter.
Cowboys
- Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reports that University of Miami QB D’Eriq King has been drawing interest around the league as a slot receiver and returner who can also play quarterback if needed, with three interested teams being the Bills, Cowboys, and Seahawks.
- Mississippi State DB Jaylon Jones has a top-30 visit with the Falcons and is also invited to the Cowboys local Pro Day. (Wilson)
- The Cowboys are scheduled to host Buffalo CB Ja’Marcus Ingram at their local prospect Pro Day. (Mike Kaye)
- Todd Archer reports that the Cowboys are hiring former Packers’ assistant special teams coach Rayna Stewart to the same role in Dallas.
Giants
- Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner has recently met with the Saints and the Giants. (Aditi Kinkhabwala)
- Zack Rosenblatt reports that the Giants are not seriously considering trading RB Saquon Barkley and are more focused on CB James Bradberry at this point in time.
- Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network reports that LSU CB Cordale Flott has drawn interest from the Giants, Broncos, Colts, and Raiders.
- The Giants are hosting Rutgers DT Julius Turner for their local prospect Pro Day. (Mike Kaye)
- Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton said he had a virtual meeting with the Giants following his Pro Day. (Pete Sampson)
