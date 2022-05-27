NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera wants the team to have a strong, unselfish running back committee as he has during his time with the Carolina Panthers. That’s why they made it a point to re-sign RB J.D. McKissic as their pass-catching back and spent a third-round selection on bruising RB Brian Robinson to split the load with last year’s lead back Antonio Gibson.

“If the game’s going to get physical and you have to really grind it out, you want to mix in with somebody else,” Rivera said, via John Keim of ESPN. “They may not get 20 carries, but just to change up the physicality. Then you’ve got a little bit of a slasher with Antonio’s style. … I’ve been fortunate that I’ve had a couple of combinations of really good running backs. Then you throw J.D. into the mix and you’re really going to get a change up.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott moved his locker closer to WR CeeDee Lamb in hopes of manufacturing more conversations with his new number-one wide receiver.

“He’s the guy,” Prescott said, via PFT. “Just being young, hopefully he’s my receiver until I’m done playing. Just being able to bring him closer, more conversations.”

Lamb is ready to take on the role as the team’s new top receiving option.

“Oh, I’ve been ready. Been ready,” Lamb said. “That’s just me and my competitiveness. That’s in my nature. I’m always ready for my name to be called.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said there’s no other option but for Lamb to embrace his new role.

“He has to,” McCarthy responded.

Giants

Eagles CB James Bradberry admitted that he didn’t like being released from the Giants.

“First of all, I understand it’s a business. I was putting my business cap on first and understanding that I’m an asset. So I understand that they want something for me, so that was part of the game,” Bradberry said, via Giants Wire. “Personally, didn’t necessarily like it, but it’s a business at the end of the day and I understand that.”

Bradberry said he understood that he needed to be patient, and everything would eventually fall into place.

“I was very anxious, because of course I didn’t know what decision was gonna be made,” Bradberry said. “So a lot of anxiety throughout that period, but I knew just being patient and waiting, eventually things were gonna shake out and I was gonna be in the right place.”