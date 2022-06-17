NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
Commanders HC Ron Rivera spoke about why he decided to fine DC Jack Del Rio for comments he made to the media that referred to the attempted insurrection on January 6, 2021, as a “dust-up” and compared it to the protests in 2020 against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.
“This is not about the fact he exercised his right to free speech,” Rivera said via ESPN’s John Keim. “This is about what impacted this football team. I believe in the First Amendment very strongly. It’s a very serious question and topic, but at the end of the day, it did impact us. That’s why I did what I did.”
Rivera added Del Rio has spoken to the team to apologize and he doesn’t anticipate things being an issue.
“Jack spoke to the team this morning during the team meeting and was very open and contrite and apologized and was open to questions,” Rivera said. “He said, ‘Guys, if you have any questions come see me and let’s talk about that.’ It was good. I’m about reconciliation.”
Cowboys
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard will explore different ways to contribute in Dallas aside from being the No. 2 running back in order to expand his value.
“I’m open to anything just being on the field, being able to make the most of my opportunities,” Pollard said, via the Dallas Morning News. “If I have to line up in the slot a little more, whatever it takes, I’m ready to do it.”
“You know it’s definitely different, bringing me back to college,” Pollard added. “It just makes things a little easier, being out wide, catching the ball, not having to worry about the first line of defense, then the linebackers, then the safeties. Once you’re out wide you really just have one guy to beat, and then it’s off to the races from there. I definitely feel like any opportunity I’m given, I’m going to do my best to make the most of it. The more I get, the more I can benefit the team. The best is all you can do. You’re playing running back, receiver, kick returner, punt returner. It’s just that much harder to replace you.”
Giants
Per Dan Duggan of the Athletic, the Giants were scheduled to give out a total of $1.235 million in workout bonuses this spring to the following players:
- OL Mark Glowinski: $300,000
- WR Kenny Golladay: $250,000
- WR Sterling Shepard: $250,000
- OL Jon Feliciano: $100,000
- QB Tyrod Taylor: $50,000
- OLB Oshane Ximines: $30,000
- RB Matt Breida: $25,000
- WR CJ Board: $25,000
- OL Nick Gates: $25,000
- OL Matt Gono: $25,000
- OL Max Garcia: $25,000
- DL Justin Ellis: $15,000
- OLB Jihad Ward: $15,000
