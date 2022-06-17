NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera spoke about why he decided to fine DC Jack Del Rio for comments he made to the media that referred to the attempted insurrection on January 6, 2021, as a “dust-up” and compared it to the protests in 2020 against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

“This is not about the fact he exercised his right to free speech,” Rivera said via ESPN’s John Keim. “This is about what impacted this football team. I believe in the First Amendment very strongly. It’s a very serious question and topic, but at the end of the day, it did impact us. That’s why I did what I did.”

Rivera added Del Rio has spoken to the team to apologize and he doesn’t anticipate things being an issue.

“Jack spoke to the team this morning during the team meeting and was very open and contrite and apologized and was open to questions,” Rivera said. “He said, ‘Guys, if you have any questions come see me and let’s talk about that.’ It was good. I’m about reconciliation.”

Cowboys

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard will explore different ways to contribute in Dallas aside from being the No. 2 running back in order to expand his value.