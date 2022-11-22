NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Odell Beckham, Giants

Commanders

An anonymous NFC executive was asked if the Commanders are just riding a hot streak with QB Taylor Heinicke or are a legitimate playoff contender this season.

“Bit of both,” the executive told Doug Kyed. “Tough for them to make a playoff run given their schedule and overall roster, but I could see it. Giants trending down helps them. Heinicke has been much better than expected, and that defensive front is dangerous.”

The Commanders designated LB Milo Eifler to return to practice from injured reserve.

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said LB Anthony Barr aggravated his hamstring late in Saturday’s practice: “He strained it. I think he’ll be hard-pressed to go this week.” (Michael Gehlken)

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said LB Anthony Barr aggravated his hamstring late in Saturday's practice: "He strained it. I think he'll be hard-pressed to go this week." (Michael Gehlken)

McCarthy on TE Dalton Schultz recovering from injury: "The bye week was huge. I feel like Dalton is back. He's definitely close to where he was prior to the injury. He's an all-time pro. I have to try to beat (him) to the stadium on game day, and I go really early. He does all the little things." (Jon Machota)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on potentially signing WR Odell Beckham: "If you can improve this team right now and it's within reason, you should do it. And we have a chance." (Machota)

Jones was unconcerned about LB Micah Parsons' knee injury, adding that he hadn't undergone an MRI: "His physical durability is amazing. We're expecting him to go (Thursday)." (Machota)

Jones said that LT Tyron Smith will return to the position when healthy after recovering from his hamstring injury and believes that current LT Tyler Smith will "easily" make the transition to left guard. (Machota)

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says he has directly expressed to Beckham that he would like him to join the team and believes there is mutual interest. (Ed Werder)

Giants

ESPN's Dan Duggan is a little surprised the Giants are being viewed as one of the finalists for WR Odell Beckham Jr., as making a significant investment in a soon-to-be-30-year-old receiver coming off his second ACL tear doesn't strike him as the type of investment GM Joe Schoen would make.

, as making a significant investment in a soon-to-be-30-year-old receiver coming off his second ACL tear doesn’t strike him as the type of investment GM would make. He does acknowledge the Giants need to overhaul their receiving corps for next year and Beckham is angling for a multi-year deal.

Duggan mentions the Giants will pay S Xavier McKinney his full salary while he's on the non-football injury list. Technically the team could have withheld at least $305,000 while he's out since his injury was away from the team, but Duggan points out the team thinks highly of McKinney and doesn't want to poison future contract negotiations over relative pennies.

his full salary while he’s on the non-football injury list. Technically the team could have withheld at least $305,000 while he’s out since his injury was away from the team, but Duggan points out the team thinks highly of McKinney and doesn’t want to poison future contract negotiations over relative pennies. Giants HC Brian Daboll has ruled out TE Daniel Bellinger and CB Adoree’ Jackson for Thursday Night Football, adding that Jackson won’t be going on injured reserve at this point in time. (Art Stapleton)