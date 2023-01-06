NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, T.Y. Hilton, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said RB Antonio Gibson underwent surgery on Thursday to repair his fractured foot. (Nicki Jhabvala)

said RB underwent surgery on Thursday to repair his fractured foot. (Nicki Jhabvala) When asked about OC Scott Turner, Rivera responded that their offense has had its “moments” this season and thinks he’s done well at his job given their circumstances: “We’ve had our moments, did some really good things considering the availability of everybody. It’s been tough.” (John Keim)

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy had high praise for recently signed veteran WR T.Y. Hilton and thinks he’ll get more action in Week 18.

“Obviously I think it speaks volumes about him personally, but also for him professionally, to come in, to be in game shape, he’s handled everything that we’ve thrown at him,” McCarthy said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “He’s a very accomplished receiver. He has a lot of pelts on the wall. Yeah, I can see him getting even more this week. It’s a steady incline that we recognize.”

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore said that Hilton is showing his experience as a receiver and understanding their offense.

“Just football feel,” Moore said. “I mean I think he’s just tremendous as far as you see the experience that he’s played, and as he’s kind of hopped right in there and jumped right into situations and roles. He can draw back on so much experience, and he can easily kind of figure out what we’re trying to accomplish with the scheme.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott called Hilton a “quarterback-friendly receiver” and he’s already made an impact on the team.

“He is a quarterback-friendly receiver, he’s played a lot of football, and he’s a veteran,” Prescott said. “His body language speaks for itself. You know where he is going. That’s all a credit to him. Just being able to come in a couple of weeks ago and just make the impact that he has made — making big-time catches, show up on third downs time and time again when his number is called and make those plays. But if you go back and look at this guy’s resume, there is no surprise at what he is doing.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is “trending in the right direction” for Week 18 and is also “hopeful” that DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (kidney) will return as well. (Mike Garafolo)