NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera explained why, despite his team’s obvious need for a solution at quarterback, they have not been even slightly interested in making a run at Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. He cited the significant cost it would take to acquire Jackson and the impact it would have on the rest of the roster, and it’s hard not to see the context of how they overpaid for veteran QB Carson Wentz last year and how that could be weighing on Rivera.

“What assets would we have to use to get him?” Rivera said via the Athletic’s Ben Standig. “What would the financial impact be? … If you want to do something different, it may impact those dynamic (offensive) playmakers and that (defensive) front you’re trying to build. We are roster building for the first time and feel really good about what we are trying to do right now.”

TCU OL Steve Avila has top-30 visits set up with the Cardinals, Commanders, Cowboys, Lions, and Steelers. (Ryan Roberts)

has top-30 visits set up with the Cardinals, Commanders, Cowboys, Lions, and Steelers. (Ryan Roberts) Commanders president Jason Wright on if there will be a sale of the team: “I don’t see why it wouldn’t. I’m so confused by the skepticism. It is a potential transaction until it’s a transaction, but yeah.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman said the team had to draw a hard line in the sand with DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson due to the fact that they’re trying to factor in a possible extension to QB Jalen Hurts in the near future.

“When you go back to the start of free agency, we talked to his representatives about bringing him back here and also talked to them about the fact that we have limited resources. It’s no secret that at some time relatively soon we want to extend our quarterback, so our whole roster building is going to kind of turn a little bit here from a quarterback on a rookie deal towards a quarterback hopefully on a long-term deal — not that we have anything done, but obviously our goal is to keep Jalen here for a long time,” Roseman said, via ESPN. “And so at some point you run out of resources. And so we were very clear that at some point we were going to have to go in a different direction. Those first couple days we tried (to agree to terms with Gardner-Johnson) and then we pivoted.”

Roseman made it clear that the team’s priority was extending Hurts and didn’t want to come into a situation where he was franchise tagged.

“I think you have to navigate the offseason understanding we’re not going to lose our franchise quarterback with one year left on his deal,” he said. “So whatever that means, it’s going to mean 2024 is going to look different, we’re not going to have a quarterback under a rookie deal. Not that we’re talking about tags or anything like that, that’s not our goal there, but we’re going into it with our eyes open and understanding that we’ve got to kind of flip it (to have some younger, less expensive players on the roster).”

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports the Eagles had “some interest” in Dolphins recently signed P Jake Bailey .

. Mississippi State DB Emmanuel Forbes has visits scheduled with the Cowboys, Eagles, Lions, Patriots, Steelers, Titans, and Vikings. (Jon Sokoloff)

has visits scheduled with the Cowboys, Eagles, Lions, Patriots, Steelers, Titans, and Vikings. (Jon Sokoloff) Ryan Fowler reports that Western Kentucky DL Brodric Martin has top-30 visits scheduled with the Chargers, Chiefs, Colts, and Eagles.

Giants

SNY’s Connor Hughes reports free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t meet with the Giants at the NFL owners’ meetings.