NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Sam Howell on his conversations with HC Ron Rivera about being the starter: “Yeah, he’s been pretty honest with me the whole time about how I’m gonna have a chance to be the starter this year. Obviously, I still have to go and earn that job and I’m going to try to do everything I can to do that.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Aaron Wilson reports that Washington submitted an offer to WR Keilahn Harris that included $80,000 guaranteed and a $20,000 signing bonus, yet he opted for signing with the Falcons instead.

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman said they were fielding offers for the No. 30 overall pick but felt comfortable going with OLB Nolan Smith.

“Yeah, I think that’s one of the things in the draft you have to be flexible,” Roseman said, via ProFootballTalk. “You go into the draft and you say here are a couple names at 30, and then you see guys sitting up there like Nolan, and again, an incredible person. Obviously, he has unbelievable traits in his body, a leader and a winner. For us, we were fielding calls at that time, and I think coach and I kind of looked at each other like this is the guy. We didn’t want to get too cute, and we’re excited to add him.”

Giants

According to the Athletic’s Dan Duggan, the Giants explored trading up as high as the middle of the first round. Sources from other teams believe they wanted Boston College WR Zay Flowers .

. Duggan adds one league source thought the Giants were willing to not be as aggressive to land Flowers because they thought USC WR Jordan Addison would make it to them and were surprised when the Vikings took him.

would make it to them and were surprised when the Vikings took him. New York ended up moving up one spot and giving up two picks for first-round CB Deonte Banks. They later gave up a fourth to move up in the third and take WR Jalin Hyatt. That raised eyebrows from other teams, per Duggan, but Giants GM Joe Schoen defended the moves: “If you want it and you have the resources to get it, go get it. I’ve been on the other side of that when you’re sitting there kicking yourself for not doing something and you don’t like the subsequent result from not doing what you could have done.”